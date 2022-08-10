 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/10/22: Chris Sale’s wrist, Tim Anderson’s middle finger, and Serena Williams

Injuries keep piling up league-wide.

By Grant Bronsdon
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Mariners fans! Anybody else struggling to stay awake after last night’s marathon?

In Mariners news...

  • The Nats’ shortstop defense has been putrid by OAA, but look who’s #2...
  • I thought this was an interesting chart quantifying the Mariners’ trades over the last decade-plus.

Around the league...

  • Chris Sale, not going to win the Tour de France.

Grant’s Pick to Click

  • Serena Williams is the GOAT. And this first-person essay in Vogue announcing her impending retirement is simply outstanding. Congratulations on an incredible career, Serena, you’ll be missed.

