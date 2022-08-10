Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/10/22: Chris Sale’s wrist, Tim Anderson’s middle finger, and Serena Williams

Good morning, Mariners fans! Anybody else struggling to stay awake after last night’s marathon?
In Mariners news...
- The Nats’ shortstop defense has been putrid by OAA, but look who’s #2...
- I thought this was an interesting chart quantifying the Mariners’ trades over the last decade-plus.
Here’s the same chart chronologically. Dipoto’s first trade for the Mariners was with Tampa (yellow arrow)— Zach••• (@zachleft) August 9, 2022
WAR given up: 117.2
WAR received: 79.3 https://t.co/nHV2WIByx9 pic.twitter.com/MGbAbTYu7Y
- Travis Jankowski, we hardly knew ye.
Around the league...
- Chris Sale, not going to win the Tour de France.
Chris Sale broke his wrist riding his bike and had surgery. He will miss the rest of the season.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 9, 2022
- Another injury for Boston’s pitching staff, as Tanner Houck was placed on the Injured List yesterday with back inflammation.
- Speaking of injuries to wild card contenders, Tim Anderson of the White Sox will miss much of the rest of the season with a “sagittal band tear” on his left middle finger.
- Jeff Passan wrote an in-depth piece about the Juan Soto trade negotiations, and just for fun, included a story about his incredible clap-back skills.
- Best wishes to Astros prospect Pedro León, who’s out indefinitely after being hit in the face with a pitch.
- JBJ is a BJ!
OFFICIAL: We’ve signed OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2022
Additionally, RHP Matt Peacock has been designated for assignment and INF Otto Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/PyScxED4vq
- Solomon Bates, a pitcher formerly in the Giants organization, came out as gay yesterday.
- Not sure if you’ve ever spent any brain cells thinking about Cody Poteet, but now you have: The Marlins righty is out for a while with Tommy John surgery.
- Former top prospect Franklin Barreto was released by the ‘Stros.
- 48-year-olds still pitching? We love to see it.
- The legend of Gates Brown strikes again, but with a modern twist.
Castro had his phone in his pocket..: pic.twitter.com/Zz5xFcGcqz— Duncan Weigand (@dunc_in24) August 10, 2022
Grant’s Pick to Click
- Serena Williams is the GOAT. And this first-person essay in Vogue announcing her impending retirement is simply outstanding. Congratulations on an incredible career, Serena, you’ll be missed.
A must read. https://t.co/NSWDGHzsXK— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 9, 2022
