8/9/22, NYY at SEA, Game Threads and Info

Here is your one-stop shop for the many, many, many game threads and all other pertinent info for the Mariners’ thrilling 1-0 victory over the Yankees.
Aug 8, 2022, 9:02pm PDT
August 10
Big night for Mariners named Luis as Castillo and Torrens defeat Yankees, 1-0
Mariners get ace-level performance from Castillo, jack (squat) from offense, defeat Yankees anyway, 1-0
August 9
60-52: Chart
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
August 9
8/9/2022: Open Game Thread
Yanks for playing
