Trade Deadline Eve - Open "Game" Thread

Because we all need somewhere to talk trade!

By Grant Bronsdon
MLB: 2019 Spring Training Media Days Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, all, and happy Trade Deadline Eve! Despite Jerry Dipoto making a big splash on Friday night by acquiring the numerical successor to Steven Souza Jr., the rest of the weekend went by without much news. But feel free to hang out in this thread and talk about all the trades, all the time.

And who knows? Perhaps you'll engage with A.J. Preller in the comments section. We know he explores every single trade imaginable, and he's already been busy this morning:

Sounds like the Mariners aren't necessarily done; we should know much more in ~27 hours. Until then, speculate away!

