Trade Deadline Eve - Open "Game" Thread

Good morning, all, and happy Trade Deadline Eve! Despite Jerry Dipoto making a big splash on Friday night by acquiring the numerical successor to Steven Souza Jr., the rest of the weekend went by without much news. But feel free to hang out in this thread and talk about all the trades, all the time.

And who knows? Perhaps you'll engage with A.J. Preller in the comments section. We know he explores every single trade imaginable, and he's already been busy this morning:

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Sounds like the Mariners aren't necessarily done; we should know much more in ~27 hours. Until then, speculate away!