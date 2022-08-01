 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/1/22: Brandon Drury, Dixon Machado, and Freddy Peralta

Happy August!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Good morning! Marco Gonzales takes the mound this afternoon as the Mariners open the first of three games with New York Yankees at 4:05 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are reportedly among the top teams interested in utility ace and current Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury.
  • A few injury updates and roster moves from yesterday morning:
  • Ty France will not join the group headed to the IL but needs a few days to rest. He hopes to play at least one game in the upcoming Yankees series.
  • Mariners prospect Robert Perez continues his hot streak as he leads all of the Minors in RBIs.

Around the league...

  • Minor league shortstop Dixon Machado has been acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Raynel Espinal. The Giants have additionally placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the concussion IL to make room for Machado on the active roster.
  • The Milwaukee Brewers are planning to active RHP Freddy Peralta from the 60-day IL this week, during their upcoming series in Pittsburgh. Prelata hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since the end of May due to a strain in his throwing shoulder.

Becca’s picks...

  • Huge congrats to England on their European Championship win yesterday, the country’s first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup! The finals match between England and Germany also became the all-time most attended match at either a men’s or women's EURO final tournament with a total count of 87,192.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...