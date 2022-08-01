Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/1/22: Brandon Drury, Dixon Machado, and Freddy Peralta

Good morning! Marco Gonzales takes the mound this afternoon as the Mariners open the first of three games with New York Yankees at 4:05 pm. Check out the latest in today’s baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are reportedly among the top teams interested in utility ace and current Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury.
#Reds super utility ace Brandon Drury, posting an .845 OPS while earning $900k this season, is one of the most popular names in industry trade talks today.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022
The Mariners, Dodgers, and Braves are among the teams that have at least checked in. @MLBNetwork @MLB
- A few injury updates and roster moves from yesterday morning:
Roster moves are official pic.twitter.com/kOayTTp7xx— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 31, 2022
- Ty France will not join the group headed to the IL but needs a few days to rest. He hopes to play at least one game in the upcoming Yankees series.
No IL stint for France. He needs a couple of days rest. MRI showed no structural damage— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 31, 2022
- Mariners prospect Robert Perez continues his hot streak as he leads all of the Minors in RBIs.
No. 25 @Mariners prospect Robert Perez leads all of the Minors with 87 RBIs after plating a career-high seven for the @ModestoNuts: pic.twitter.com/20SSzXjgOR— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 1, 2022
Around the league...
- The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and St. Louis Cardinals appear to be the frontrunners for Oakland Athletics RHP Frankie Montas.
The Frankie Montas trade market is focused on the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Cardinals, sources say.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022
Montas, who has thrown 8 innings since returning from the IL earlier this month, is not scheduled to pitch again before Tuesday's 6 pm ET deadline. @MLB @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet
- Minor league shortstop Dixon Machado has been acquired by the San Francisco Giants from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Raynel Espinal. The Giants have additionally placed shortstop Thairo Estrada on the concussion IL to make room for Machado on the active roster.
- The Milwaukee Brewers are planning to active RHP Freddy Peralta from the 60-day IL this week, during their upcoming series in Pittsburgh. Prelata hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since the end of May due to a strain in his throwing shoulder.
Becca’s picks...
- Huge congrats to England on their European Championship win yesterday, the country’s first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup! The finals match between England and Germany also became the all-time most attended match at either a men’s or women's EURO final tournament with a total count of 87,192.
A moment for the history books ✍️— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 31, 2022
England are #WEURO2022 champions! pic.twitter.com/bX6QrE0VOu
