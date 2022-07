Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1

Going on a lovely ice skating vacation: Carlos Santana (.319 WPA)

Oh no, it’s July and all the lakes are thawed: Julio Rodriguez (-.056 WPA)

OTD In Ichiro: A game looked headed toward a classic wasted Félix gem, where he’d gone 8 IP, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB, 3 H, but was on track for the loss with zero run support—until Ichiro led off the bottom of the 8th with a double that began a three-run comeback to get Félix the win.