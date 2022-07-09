Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/9/22: Andrés Muñoz, All-Star Starters, and Mitch Garver

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! The dream stretch continues in Seattle and we’ve got the links to get your day going.
In Mariners news...
- Get your rush of euphoria again.
SIX. IN. A. ROW. pic.twitter.com/r6IJszZeka— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 9, 2022
- Shannon Drayer wrote about the emergence of Andrés Muñoz. I wonder how long it will be until Muñoz becomes the team’s official closer for likely years to come.
- In case you were wondering how impressive that throw from Julio really was...
Julio Rodríguez's 99.6 mph throw is the Mariners' fastest-tracked throw on an OF assist tracked by Statcast (since 2015) https://t.co/J3AHt51pH2— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 9, 2022
- Erik Swanson had a very good reason for not being available last night!
The Mariners bullpen was short tonight for the best of reasons. Erik Swanson had to leave in the 8th inning because his wife went into labor.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 9, 2022
Around the league...
- Jurickson Profar had a scary collision with C.J. Abrams on Thursday and was carted off the field. Both players are OK, but Profar was placed on the 7-day concussion IL as the team continues to monitor him.
- Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were selected All-Stars due to the first use of “legacy selections” in MLB. Not sure how I feel about it, mostly because number of All-Star selections are usually used after a player retires to measure their career.
- Major League Baseball announced the starters for the All-Star Game. Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, Ty France lost out to Vlad Guerrero, Jr. for the first base spot.
- MLB and the MLBPA continue to discuss the possibility of an international draft, but the two sides are (shockingly) on very different pages when it comes to how it will happen.
MLB and the MLBPA are very far apart on an international draft agreement, per sources.— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 8, 2022
MLB's original proposal: 20 rounds, hard slot, $181M for draftees, $20K limit on int'l free agents.
MLBPA counter: 20 rounds, no cap, $260M for draftees, $40K on int'l free agents.
- Byron Buxton is such an incredible player.
I don't even know how Byron Buxton *saw* this ball, much less caught it pic.twitter.com/lkHSZxGV15— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 9, 2022
- The Rangers will play the rest of their season without their starting catcher.
Breaking news: per multiple sources, Mitch Garver is scheduled to have surgery to repair his injured flexor tendon on Monday morning. Team allowing him to play series against his former team before season-ending surgery.— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 9, 2022
- The Orioles and the Angels: two incredible stories for completely separate reasons.
TREY MANCINI. THE GOD. pic.twitter.com/ILbc9e7AnW— Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) July 9, 2022
- The Angels made some sort of devilish deal when they landed both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, and the universe is forcing them to endlessly pay for it.
Mike Trout 3-5, HR, SB, 3 RBI— Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) July 9, 2022
Shohei Ohtani 3-5, HR, 1 RBI
FINAL
Angels 4, Orioles 5
