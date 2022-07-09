Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Dylan Moore Thirst Trap, Liam Hendriks, and the MLB Office

Happy Saturday, ‘Landers! Congratulations on making it through the post-holiday week. Here’s some social media posts to look back on:
In Lookout Landing Land...
- After mourning the loss of Vine for an appropriate amount of time, we’ve finally started a TikTok account. Here are our first couple posts:
@lookoutlanding
“It wasn’t even that bad!!!!!” #baseballtiktok #marinerstiktok #jrodshow #juliorodriguez #seattlemariners♬ Hot Shit (feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk) - Cardi B
@lookoutlanding
Robbie Ray gets 12 batters to say “damnit” #marinersbaseball #baseballtiktok #seattlemariners♬ Cash In Cash Out (feat. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator) - Pharrell Williams
In Mariners Land...
- Dylan Moore can add “thirst trap” to his UTIL role.
- While voting is over now, the Mariners continued to make a strong push for Ty throughout the week, including a star treatment graphic and a fun video.
The final round of All-Star voting is now LIVE.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 5, 2022
Let’s land Ty a spot in LA and in the American League starting lineup!
⭐ https://t.co/x3ZJ6plEfV ⭐ pic.twitter.com/Gj2arslYUL
- As Julio continues to do, well, Julio things, the baseball world is getting into the fun graphic game. Here are a few from this week:
- While Joey Gerber is no longer a Mariner, we still wish him a speedy and healthy recovery from UCL surgery, which he posted about this week on his Instagram
In Baseball Land...
- Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks is not only a vocal advocate for what he believes in, he wears his advocacy, too
- Break out the glitter glue and colorful pipe cleaners because Jackie Bradley Jr. is getting CRAFTY
- Are you completely mesmerized watching this video? Congrats, you’re officially a baseball nut
@cut4
couldn’t use the typical sound for the trend because of licensing but ENJOY #mlb♬ italian-3-JP - Jared Gutstadt
In Shay Land...
- This resonates with me on a deep, deep level
