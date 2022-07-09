 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Dylan Moore Thirst Trap, Liam Hendriks, and the MLB Office

We have a TikTok account now!

By Shay Weintraub
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Happy Saturday, ‘Landers! Congratulations on making it through the post-holiday week. Here’s some social media posts to look back on:

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • After mourning the loss of Vine for an appropriate amount of time, we’ve finally started a TikTok account. Here are our first couple posts:

In Mariners Land...

  • Dylan Moore can add “thirst trap” to his UTIL role.
  • While voting is over now, the Mariners continued to make a strong push for Ty throughout the week, including a star treatment graphic and a fun video.
  • As Julio continues to do, well, Julio things, the baseball world is getting into the fun graphic game. Here are a few from this week:
  • While Joey Gerber is no longer a Mariner, we still wish him a speedy and healthy recovery from UCL surgery, which he posted about this week on his Instagram

In Baseball Land...

  • Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks is not only a vocal advocate for what he believes in, he wears his advocacy, too
  • Break out the glitter glue and colorful pipe cleaners because Jackie Bradley Jr. is getting CRAFTY
  • Are you completely mesmerized watching this video? Congrats, you’re officially a baseball nut
In Shay Land...

  • This resonates with me on a deep, deep level

