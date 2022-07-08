7/8/22: Open Game Thread - Blue Jays at Mariners

It’s Friday, the sun is out in Seattle, and by god the Seattle Mariners are right at .500, having pulled themselves out of the grave they dug for themselves in May and part of June. Still a long ways to go, but at least they’re back at sea level, right?

Anyways, the Mariners handled the Blue Jays bullpen just fine last night, but they’re facing a bit of a steeper challenge tonight as Ross Stripling takes the mound.

Mariners GameDay Info - July 8 vs. Toronto



First Pitch: 7:10 pm PT

TV: @AppleTVPlus

Radio: @SeattleSports



Lineups, Game Notes & More on the Mariners Blog. ⬇️ — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 8, 2022

George Kirby looks to build upon his last winning appearance (9 K’s, 3 hits in 7 innings versus Oakland), but will also face a much steeper challenge than the A’s in this very slug-happy Blue Jays lineup. Should be a good one! Heads up, though this game is not on ROOT Sports NW! It appears you can sign up for AppleTV+ and watch MLB game for free for a limited time, whatever that means. Best of luck. There’s always the radio for all the luddites (me) out there.

Spoiler alert! LL staffer & wiffleball legend Grant Bronsdon will be covering the game tonight from T-Mobile Park Press Box, so be sure to follow @LookoutLanding on Twitter for in-game updates and insights!

Game time: 7:10 PM PT

TV: AppleTV+

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports Radio & the MLB app

And for pete’s sake, please refrain from doing the wave tonight. Both Mariners fans and Jays fans alike, have some dignity!