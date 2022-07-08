Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/8/22: Futures Game, World Baseball Classic, and Aaron Judge

Good morning folks and happy Friday! Here’s what’s happening in the baseball world.
In Mariners news...
- Because you deserve another laugh.
ahh yes, the ol' alley-oop pic.twitter.com/q2uXP8PWuE— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 8, 2022
- Eno Sarris at The Athletic wrote an additional bit about Julio Rodríguez’s impressive rookie campaign in his latest piece. ($)
- The Mariners announced that they are opening up another pair of dining venues in the Sodo neighborhood soon.
Around the league...
- Major League Baseball announced the Futures Game rosters, with Emerson Hancock serving as the lone Mariner representative this year.
- The World Baseball Classic returns this coming winter, and the competition announced the pools for the initial round of play.
- In case you missed it, Chris Sale threw a major fit on Wednesday night.
VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox ( : @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs wrote about the sensational season that Edwin Díaz is having.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB wrote about the biggest needs for each postseason contender at this point. He pitched a potential return for a former Mariner as an acquisition idea.
- This comes as little surprise, but the Advocates for Minor League Baseball sent a letter in response to the Senate Judiciary Committee with blistering remarks about how MLB owners are treating minor league players. The question at this point is whether the committee will actually do anything about it.
- Aaron Judge’s MVP campaign may have hit a snag as he was left out of yesterday’s lineup with a calf issue.
