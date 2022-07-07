7/7/22: Open Game Thread

The past couple weeks have been pretty wild, and that feels like an understatement. The Mariners open the final homestand of the first half just a game under .500, and four games out of a Wild Card spot. The team exactly four games ahead? The Toronto Blue Jays, who along with the rabid folks from Vancouver are joining us for a four-game set.

That is, uh, a terrifying right-handed lineup for Marco Gonzales to face. The tightrope he already walks on will be extra, extra thin, but if he can keep the ball in the ballpark? The bats just might stand a chance. Anthony Banda is on for Toronto, but strictly as an opener - old friend Casey Lawrence will be the bulk guy tonight. Lawrence put up pretty mediocre results in his time in Seattle from 2017-18, but did show flashes of elite tunneling of his fastball and slider. Let’s pray for the offense’s sake that that’s taken a step or two back - though the return of Ty France should be a big boost.

I don’t think I need to tell you how huge this series is, so let’s just jump in feet first for a wild time! May the Canadian invaders leave T-Mobile unhappy.

Game Time: 7:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat