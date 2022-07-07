Liberté, égalité, fraternité for Mariners as they activate Ty France from injured list

The best first baseman in the American League is back, as the Seattle Mariners have activated 1B Ty France from the 10-day IL this afternoon. France will start tonight’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and hit second behind his fellow potential All-Star, OF Julio Rodríguez. France had been sidelined with a left elbow strain suffered when Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse ran through him on a wide throw following a blown would-be strike three call. In a corresponding move, OF Marcus Wilson was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma.

The return of France is obviously enormous news for Seattle, who have spent most of the last couple months short handed on several fronts in their lineup. France has played through injuries before, to deleterious effect for his performance, but ideally the fact that he was actually placed on the injured list this time means he will have been subject to more serious medical scrutiny before clearance. Hopefully he can continue to bolster the M’s offense and continue one of the most delightful All-Star Game voting campaigns in recent memory.