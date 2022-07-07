 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/7/22: Eduardo Rodríguez, Frankie Montas, and Brayan Bello

The Mariners embark upon a crucial series in Seattle.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! The Blue Jays are in town, so good luck to anyone going to the ballpark in the next few days because the Jays fans will be out in big numbers. Let’s see if the Mariners can get back over .500 before the All-Star break.

In Mariners news...

  • Some perspective on just how quickly the Mariners have gotten back into the hunt.
  • The Mariners just continue to produce pop-up relievers. This is why I was not concerned about the bullpen coming into the season; they always have a couple of guys come out of nowhere.
  • Another Mariners tee dropped.

Around the league...

  • This is remarkable. Will the Angels ever produce a winning team with those two on it again?
  • What are the odds of this?
  • MLB Pipeline released its updated list of the top 100 prospects in the sport. Even though Noelvi Marte and Matt Brash have fallen down the list, Edwin Arroyo has entered the ranks at No. 96.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs dropped his mid-season ZiPS update. The projection system now has the Mariners with 40% odds of making the playoffs this year.
  • An update on A’s starter Frankie Montas, who Oakland will need to get healthy so they can trade him this month.

Anders’ picks...

  • Sue Bird will be on an alternate cover for the next 2K game.

