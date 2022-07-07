Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/7/22: Eduardo Rodríguez, Frankie Montas, and Brayan Bello

Good morning everyone! The Blue Jays are in town, so good luck to anyone going to the ballpark in the next few days because the Jays fans will be out in big numbers. Let’s see if the Mariners can get back over .500 before the All-Star break.

In Mariners news...

Some perspective on just how quickly the Mariners have gotten back into the hunt.

The @Mariners are an incredible story. Thanks to a 12-3 run, they’ve gained 7-1/2 games on the Guardians in a span of 16 days. Only Cleveland and Toronto (whom they’re about to meet for a 4-game series) stand between SEA and a playoff position. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 6, 2022

The Mariners just continue to produce pop-up relievers. This is why I was not concerned about the bullpen coming into the season; they always have a couple of guys come out of nowhere.

AL Reliever K% (20+IP)



1. Raisel Iglesias LAA 38.5%

2. Andrés Muñoz SEA 38.4%

3. Erik Swanson SEA 36.4%

4. Liam Hendriks CHW 36.4%

5. Matthew Festa SEA 35.6%



13. Penn Murfee SEA 32.4% — Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) July 6, 2022

Another Mariners tee dropped.

Around the league...

This is remarkable. Will the Angels ever produce a winning team with those two on it again?

The team Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout are on has a worse record than the Baltimore Orioles — Baseball Doesn't Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) July 6, 2022

What are the odds of this?

Hitting top of foul pole? In all my years of watching baseball, I never saw it until tonight. What a HR by Gang-nam Yu! #KBO #LGTwins #유강남 pic.twitter.com/GAsc9Sqjb4 — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) July 6, 2022

MLB Pipeline released its updated list of the top 100 prospects in the sport. Even though Noelvi Marte and Matt Brash have fallen down the list, Edwin Arroyo has entered the ranks at No. 96.

Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs dropped his mid-season ZiPS update. The projection system now has the Mariners with 40% odds of making the playoffs this year.

An update on A’s starter Frankie Montas, who Oakland will need to get healthy so they can trade him this month.

Frankie Montas’ MRI showed inflammation, he’ll have a cortisone injection later today, per A’s trainer Nick Paparesta. Montas won’t make his next start, no timetable set after that. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 6, 2022

Lefty starter Eduardo Rodríguez has gone radio silent on the Tigers since being placed on the restricted list on June 13 due to personal reasons. Detroit is unsure of what to do considering he just signed a five-year deal with the club last fall.

The Red Sox called up top pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who made his MLB debut last night.

Anders’ picks...

Sue Bird will be on an alternate cover for the next 2K game.