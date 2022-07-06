 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/6/22: Ty France, Larry Doby, and Bryce Harper

There’s no Mariners baseball today and I’m...sad about it? Please advise.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Oddly, the Mariners have an off-day on a Wednesday which means we don’t get to see them aim for .500 today. The majority of baseball continues today in earnest, so here’s the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • This is absolutely incredible (watch until the end).
  • Julio is shattering records and earning awards left and right.

Around the league...

  • Anthony Castrovince at MLB told the story of Larry Doby breaking the color barrier, 75 years to the day after he became the first Black baseball player in the American League. Doby is often forgotten with Jackie Robinson being the first Black MLB ever, but his impact on the game is important too.
  • More of this please, MLB teams! Or, just more affordable ticket deals in general.
  • Apparently hidden in the most recent CBA agreement is a clause that allows the commissioner to give an All-Star spot to one player in each league based on their career accomplishments. This means guys like Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, and Yadier Molina could get the nod even if they aren’t playing well.

Anders’ picks...

