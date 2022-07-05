7/5/22: Open Game Thread

After a fun holiday romp yesterday, Seattle hopes to continue the good vibes and seal a two game sweep in the Padres’ home turf. It looks to be a formidable pitching matchup as Logan Gilbert suits up on the mound for the Mariners, against Mike Clevinger for San Diego.

Tonight’s lineup features a speedy outfield with Dylan Moore getting the start in right field and Sam Haggerty in left. With what looks to be a strong pitching performance on both sides, defense might be the difference maker in today’s game, although with Seattle’s offense heating up, anything is possible.

Game start: 1:10 Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)