Mariners Moose Tracks 7/5/22: Julio Rodríguez, The Los Angeles Angels, and The Chicago White Sox

History is being made, Shohei Ohtani should ask for a trade, and the White Sox were simply outplayed

By Bren Everfolly
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Not only is Julio Rodríguez having a stellar rookie campaign so far, it’s a historic one that only keeps getting better and better

I can think of no better excuse, not that we need one, to once again watch yesterday’s towering blast he hit for number fifteen

  • Robbie Ray wore an outfit so loud, nothing I could say about it would be heard above the din

Around the league...

  • Henry Palattella highlights some trades whose significance wasn’t fully realized until playoff season

  • Sam Blum over at The Athletic broke down the toxic positivity pervasive in the Angels’ fan base ($)

  • The White Sox ran, or rather stumbled around, right into this triple play

Bren’s picks...

  • This absolutely insane display of drumming skills just hits different

