Mariners Moose Tracks 7/5/22: Julio Rodríguez, The Los Angeles Angels, and The Chicago White Sox

In Mariners news...
- Not only is Julio Rodríguez having a stellar rookie campaign so far, it’s a historic one that only keeps getting better and better
Julio Rodríguez is the fastest player (81 G) in MLB HISTORY to reach 15+ home runs & 20+ stolen bases, surpassing Ellis Burks (82 G) & Barry Bonds (90 G).— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) July 4, 2022
I can think of no better excuse, not that we need one, to once again watch yesterday’s towering blast he hit for number fifteen
JuliOMG pic.twitter.com/73wf72PvRp— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 4, 2022
- Robbie Ray wore an outfit so loud, nothing I could say about it would be heard above the din
Robbie Ray ditched his jean shorts for an even more American look pic.twitter.com/2K3Bc0ZZtW— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 4, 2022
Around the league...
- At ESPN, Howard Bryant did a poignant deep dive into how yesterday’s holiday has changed meaning over the years, and baseball’s role in it.
- Henry Palattella highlights some trades whose significance wasn’t fully realized until playoff season
- Sam Blum over at The Athletic broke down the toxic positivity pervasive in the Angels’ fan base ($)
It’s becoming a pervasive theme inside the Angels organization.— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 4, 2022
An overabundance of toxic positivity.
Six weeks into the losing, the Angels need to accept reality if they’re actually going to deal with it and improve, writes @SamBlum3.
https://t.co/mEh4KRvzdb pic.twitter.com/VOfaGsWg9S
- The White Sox ran, or rather stumbled around, right into this triple play
The White Sox somehow manage to run into a triple play on a flyout pic.twitter.com/0Bzk2ea7qC— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 5, 2022
Bren’s picks...
- This absolutely insane display of drumming skills just hits different
The talent… pic.twitter.com/SdewLGcz2Z— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 4, 2022
