7/4/22: SEA at SD Open Game Thread

Sometimes scrolling through the pictures in the photo tool helps bring back memories long repressed. I was looking for some pictures from the Mariners’ improbable comeback win in 2016, but instead stumbled on picture after picture from the painful three-game sweep they suffered at the hands of the Padres in May of 2021. In case you too have repressed it, they lost the first game 16-1, the second game 6-4, and the last one 9-2, doing some irreparable damage to both the run differential and the fun differential of the 2021 Mariners, although as Jake pointed out in the series preview, the two teams diverged sharply after that. This time the Padres won’t have superstar Fernando Tatís Jr. to wreak havoc on the Mariners, but Manny Machado—John’s pre-season MVP pick—has picked up all the slack there and then some.

Lineups:

The Mariners get J.P. Crawford back in the lineup after he’s finished out his suspension but will lose Jesse Winker for a week as he serves his, which means Marcus Wilson gets his first-ever career start. Adam Frazier sits against his former team and the lefty Manaea.

News:

Sounds like Ty France might be close to coming back, just in Ty-me:

Scott Servais sounded optimistic that we will see Ty France during the team's next series at home vs. the Jays (Thursday-Sunday). — Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) July 4, 2022

If you’re convenient to Everett, swing on over to the AquaSox game sometime this week, where you can see Kyle Lewis in rehab action (the Rainiers are in Reno this week, so KLew will be chilling with the FrogBois):

Breaking news: 2020 rookie of the year @KLew_5 will be joining the AquaSox on rehab assignment starting TONIGHT!! Grab your tickets ASAP as we’re nearing a sellout crowd pic.twitter.com/LfvpZtQjoj — Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) July 4, 2022

Marco bailing out of this video is my favorite part of it:

Robbie Ray ditched his jean shorts for an even more American look pic.twitter.com/2K3Bc0ZZtW — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 4, 2022

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT, a weird start time for a weird little two-game series that starts on a holiday. If you’re out and about you can catch the game on the radio on Seattle Sports 710, or if, like me, you’re stuck inside with scared animals and a bunch of neighbors who think the “no fireworks” mandate is a charming suggestion rather than the law, you can watch the game on ROOT Sports NW.