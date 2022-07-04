Mariners Moose Tracks 7/4/22: Kyle Lewis, Austin Barnes, and Joey Chestnut

Good morning, folks! Regardless of your plans (or lack thereof) for the 4th, I hope you are enjoying the long weekend. Let’s get underway with some holiday links.

In Mariners news:

The news we’ve all once again been waiting for: Kyle Lewis started his second rehab assignment with Tacoma last night. K-Lew went 0-1 with a walk as the Rainiers’ DH before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning, but frankly, any sign of life is a welcome development. I do remain skeptical that he’ll see time in the field, though.

Ty France is eligible to come off the injured list today, but Jen Mueller reported that the earliest he’ll be back is an “outside shot” at this weekend against the Blue Jays. Me personally, I’d rather they hold off until after the All-Star Break, but I’m sure Ty is eager to get back on the field and continue his excellent season.

This is more in the “ex-Mariners news” category, but per his own Instagram, Joey Gerber underwent Tommy John surgery. The righty’s career has been devastated by injuries the last two years, so here’s hoping this is the last one for a while, even if it’s a doozy.

Let’s relive this just one more time, shall we?

In baseball news...

Catcher Austin Barnes and the Dodgers agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract extension. The longtime LA backstop was set to hit free agency after this season.

The Angels had the TOOTBLAN to end all TOOTBLANS yesterday before falling to the Astros 4-2, putting them another game behind the Mariners. This one needs to be seen to be believed.

Taylor Ward thinks Altuve is jokingly pump faking towards him then gets caught out.



( : @JomboyMedia) pic.twitter.com/6JMmGPtQtt — theScore (@theScore) July 3, 2022

The Angels weren’t alone in being the victim of a wacky play: the caption on this Mets sequence says it all.

So much going on here. pic.twitter.com/S2pEqZq1OQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 3, 2022

In a move to bolster their perpetually beleaguered pitching depth, the Angels also struck a deal with Atlanta, acquiring former top prospect Touki Toussaint for cash considerations. Former Mariner Jack Mayfield was designated for assignment to make room on Anaheim’s 40-man roster (Bring him home? (No.)).

Connor’s Picks: