55-48: Chart

Seattle Mariners 2, Houston Astros 3
Fun facts I learned while listening to the telecast
- This was George Kirby’s first start against the Houston Astros
- Frazier hit safely in 15 of last 17 games
- J.P. has recorded a hit in each spot of the lineup this season
- Paul Sewald prefers his catchers are off their knees
Chart
The first hour of the weekend, Jesse Winker (.241 WPA)
The final hour of the weekend, Abraham Toro (-.179 WPA)
Photos from the Game
- Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Harper McGee, age 3, from Texas looks at her grandpa after she was refused candy before the Houston Astros play against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Today was Princess Day at the park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
- Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
- HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros is hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws out Korey Lee #38 of the Houston Astros in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Ryne Stanek #45 of the Houston Astros gives up a two run home run to Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners is the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 31, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- Jul 31, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after striking out for the final out in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros with men on base at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Tweets of the Game
Starting in right field, making his Major League debut, Jack Larsen! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/sXOUt6snps— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2022
The Mariners athletic trainer knowing they gotta start preparing the ice bags early pic.twitter.com/xcIfW7zgnf— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 31, 2022
Astros booth trying to create a false narrative that the Mariners have a “history” and “reputation” for this kind of thing.— Zach••• (@zachleft) July 31, 2022
Meanwhile HOU have hit SEA batters 15 times this year (compared to 7 the other way). Also worth mentioning the brawl was instigated by Angels/Nevin. pic.twitter.com/RKzO6sJC3v
look how they massacred my boy pic.twitter.com/BX7FbRXpZ0— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 31, 2022
Another MLB debut!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 31, 2022
Welcome to the Show, Brennan! pic.twitter.com/pKpHTIwAeB
