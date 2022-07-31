 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

07/31/22: Open Game Thread

I respectfully ask that Texas stop messing with us.

By Shay Weintraub
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
A visual depiction of how this series has gone for the Mariners.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

TGITLTWPHTS.

Thank G-d it’s the last time we play Houston this season.

It’s not enough for Houston to beat us, they have to beat up on us, too. I think it’s time for some of that burning sage from Mike Cameron again.

Before you go any further, the news you’re looking for on Julio, DMo, and Sam Haggerty will appear here and will be updated as we get more information.

Lineup

How to Watch

TV: ROOT, mlb.tv for out-of-market

Radio: 710 KIRO

Time: 11:10 PT/2:10 ET

Random Poll of the Game

Poll

What type of water do you prefer?

view results
  • 70%
    Still
    (35 votes)
  • 30%
    Seltzer
    (15 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

