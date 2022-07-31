Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/31/22: Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and Aaron Judge

With the entire Seattle Mariners fandom collectively hlding their breath awaiting news on several potential injuries and subsequent roster moves, in particular more definitive news regarding rookie phenom Julio Rodríguez’ wrist, perhaps and hopefully some of these links can help pass the time waiting if not abate the worrying that comes with it.

Seattle Mariners news...

If you missed Zach Mason’s brilliant recap of last night’s game, then you perhaps you actually also missed that it was potentially devastating to the Mariners’ lineup in the injury department.

The Mariners will look to get a couple of players to Houston. Julio had x-rays, did not talk to the media after. It's possible we could hear something later tonight.

Moore's been dealing with the spasms for a few days and it locked up on him. Probably not available tomorrow. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 31, 2022

Haggerty leaving with doctors with a cut on his forehead. Spiked his helmet after failing to get the bunt down, bounced back and got him. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 31, 2022

Nothing official has been announced as of yet, but it looks like one man’s IL stint may become another man’s recalled to the majors, and that man is none other than Jarred Kelenic.

I would guess Jarred Kelenic, who was pulled from the game in Tacoma, will be in route in case they need to make a roster move tomorrow. Maybe two position players with Haggerty and Moote hurting as well — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 31, 2022

The recently departed prospect Noelvi Marte left the team with this touching message.

I will always carry it with me ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/xWyS9BQzvF — Noelvi Marte (@MarteNoelvi) July 31, 2022

Although some of Seattle’s top prospects departed in order to acquire Luis Castillo, there are still plenty of players in the minors that may someday make major impact, including one Harry Ford who helped end last night’s game in walk-off fashion.

Harry Ford WALKOFF RBI SINGLE! pic.twitter.com/gdVtIcvNNy — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 31, 2022

The Mariners made a huge addition with the trade for Luis Castillo so they might be done adding pitching help. Unless of course, they are not.

Per sources: Seattle Scouts and Blue Jays are watching the Marlins vs Mets game today.



Both will be here tomorrow observe Pablo López.#Marlins — Andrés Bolívar (@AndreesBolivar) July 30, 2022

From this statement by Jerry Dipoto however, it looks increasingly unlikely that they will add a bat.

This is what Jerry Dipoto said when @shannondrayer asked if there was more moves to come: pic.twitter.com/BwLk9FnUuF — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 30, 2022

Before yesterday’s game Seattle moved one bullpen pitcher to the IL, and selected another to fill the spot

Mariners have selected LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma, Tommy Milone placed on the 15-day IL with a neck strain. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 30, 2022

Brennan Bernadino gave credit to a few people for his success that led to his return to Major League Baseball, specifically three former M’s pitchers and one of the team’s minor league coaches.

Pitching in Tijuana, Bernadino credited teammates Fernando Rodney, Horacio Ramirez and Oliver Perez for helping him get here. Also high praise for pitching coach Alon Leichmann https://t.co/hhVfJc7hTQ — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 30, 2022

Of course if we’re handing out credit, first and foremost falls to Bernadino for his performance while in Tacoma.

Top prospects will forever be called up, and it's exciting. But THIS is what it's all about. Mexican League to MLB in a month.



Bernardino had not been with an affiliate since 2019 (Akron- AA).



And it's well-earned. w/ Tacoma: 7 G, 11.1 IP, ER (0.79), 17 K, 3 BB (0.97 WHIP). https://t.co/uvWsexVcVN — Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) July 30, 2022

Per Joe Doyle, two recent M’s draftees won’t make their playing debut for the team until next year:

2022 draftees Walter Ford and Ashton (AJ) Izzi will not pitch for the #Mariners this season. They will both focus on conditioning and adding strength for 2023. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 30, 2022

Around the league...

On Juan Soto watch, some specific names have surfaced in regards to a potential deal with the Padres.

#Padres are willing to discuss C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, and Adrian Morejón in trade negotiations with #Nats on a potential Juan Soto deal, sources say. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022

Aaron Judge has absolutely been destroying baseballs this year, and at an astonishing pace.

Most HR before August in a season, Yankees history:



2022 Aaron Judge: 42

1928 Babe Ruth: 41 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 30, 2022

Trevor Story has experienced a major setback

Trevor Story has a small hairline fracture near his wrist. He’s going to be shut down from swinging for 10-14 days, according to Cora. Second opinion with hand specialist revealed it. It’s from when he was hit. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 30, 2022

The Rays have traded for a veteran outfielder in David Peralta

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 30, 2022

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. Catcher Christian Cerda is headed to Arizona. @ByRobertMurray was on Peralta moving. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2022

The Twins made a couple of roster moves due to injury

Miguel Sanó (knee) and Max Kepler (toe) are headed to the IL. Tim Beckham and Mark Contreras are up from St. Paul. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 30, 2022

It is also possible they might end up making another one on top of those.

Alex Kirilloff left the game with right wrist soreness, the #MNTwins say. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) July 31, 2022

The Rockies decided to lock down reliever Daniel Bard.

Daniel Bard’s extension with the Rockies is expected to be for two years and about $19 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

The Dodgers snagged reliever Chris Martin from the Cubs.

Source: The Cubs are receiving Zach McKinstry in the Chris Martin trade with the Dodgers. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 30, 2022

Speaking of the Cubs, one team name has surfaced in regarding their catcher Willson Contreras.

While the baseball world continues to wait for resolution of the Juan Soto talks, the Padres also involved in conversations about Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 30, 2022

The Braves are seeking an outfielder, and one name in particular has surfaced

More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Per Jon Heyman, more teams are considering becoming sellers, including the Red Sox and Giants

Red Sox are now listening on veterans. Maybe not a committed seller yet but they are seriously considering it. JD Martinez, Nate Eovaldi, Christian Vazquez all free agents to be and among the candidates to go. Bogaerts was told he stays. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

#SFGiants also now listening on their veterans. Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson are among obvious candidates if they do sell. Rodon has an opt out and Pederson is free after the year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

Bren’s pick...

All of the flowers to the Seattle Storm team, and this touching moment with center Tina Charles