Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/31/22: Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and Aaron Judge

And on the seventh day, the links were bittersweet at best

By Bren Everfolly
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

With the entire Seattle Mariners fandom collectively hlding their breath awaiting news on several potential injuries and subsequent roster moves, in particular more definitive news regarding rookie phenom Julio Rodríguez’ wrist, perhaps and hopefully some of these links can help pass the time waiting if not abate the worrying that comes with it.

Seattle Mariners news...

  • If you missed Zach Mason’s brilliant recap of last night’s game, then you perhaps you actually also missed that it was potentially devastating to the Mariners’ lineup in the injury department.

  • Nothing official has been announced as of yet, but it looks like one man’s IL stint may become another man’s recalled to the majors, and that man is none other than Jarred Kelenic.

  • The recently departed prospect Noelvi Marte left the team with this touching message.

  • Although some of Seattle’s top prospects departed in order to acquire Luis Castillo, there are still plenty of players in the minors that may someday make major impact, including one Harry Ford who helped end last night’s game in walk-off fashion.

  • The Mariners made a huge addition with the trade for Luis Castillo so they might be done adding pitching help. Unless of course, they are not.

From this statement by Jerry Dipoto however, it looks increasingly unlikely that they will add a bat.

  • Before yesterday’s game Seattle moved one bullpen pitcher to the IL, and selected another to fill the spot

  • Brennan Bernadino gave credit to a few people for his success that led to his return to Major League Baseball, specifically three former M’s pitchers and one of the team’s minor league coaches.

Of course if we’re handing out credit, first and foremost falls to Bernadino for his performance while in Tacoma.

  • Per Joe Doyle, two recent M’s draftees won’t make their playing debut for the team until next year:

Around the league...

  • On Juan Soto watch, some specific names have surfaced in regards to a potential deal with the Padres.

  • Aaron Judge has absolutely been destroying baseballs this year, and at an astonishing pace.

  • Trevor Story has experienced a major setback

  • The Rays have traded for a veteran outfielder in David Peralta

  • The Twins made a couple of roster moves due to injury

It is also possible they might end up making another one on top of those.

  • The Rockies decided to lock down reliever Daniel Bard.

  • The Dodgers snagged reliever Chris Martin from the Cubs.

  • Speaking of the Cubs, one team name has surfaced in regarding their catcher Willson Contreras.

  • The Braves are seeking an outfielder, and one name in particular has surfaced

  • Per Jon Heyman, more teams are considering becoming sellers, including the Red Sox and Giants

Bren’s pick...

  • All of the flowers to the Seattle Storm team, and this touching moment with center Tina Charles

