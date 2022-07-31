 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Photos of the Week: July 24-30, 2022

This week we’ve messed with Texas and Texas has messed with us.

By Shay Weintraub
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sunday July 24 vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 24: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners is treated by a member of the medical staff after getting a cut on his nose after colliding with Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on July 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If he leaves it on his can just use that as a Breathe Rite strip.

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 24: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 24, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

J.P. is one of those ballerina toys that you crank and they spin around to music that’s kind of creepy. Prove me wrong.

MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
Jul 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) points towards the dugout after hitting an RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Finger guns never go out of style.

MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
Jul 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty (0) runs the bases for a two-run triple against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

He may lose his helmet, but he’ll never lose his hustle.

Monday July 25 vs. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 25: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners catches a pop-fly, then throws the ball to second base during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Well...did he hit it?

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 25: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners dives for home plate on a wild pitch by Glenn Otto #49 of the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

eUgenio sUarez

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
JULY 25: Erik Swanson #50 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after a 4-3 win over Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Swanny, please point out where you struck out your victim.

Tuesday July 26 vs. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Seattle Mariners 2022 first-round draft pick, Cole Young, interviews before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers in the 2022 MLB Draft at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Cole Young visits his future home. If he isn’t traded. Or career-ending injured. Or retires. Okay, okay, I’ll stop. Cole Young visits what is supposed to be his future home.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners catches a pop-fly for an out during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Air Winker, babyyyyyyy.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners and Carlos Santana #41 celebrate after the game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-4.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The AL Wild Card race is the carnival and Carlos Santana is the prize.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 26: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 26, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners ended up winning 5-4.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Like the finger guns, peace signs also never go out of style.

Wednesday July 27 vs. Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubblegum bubble during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Blow bubbles, not leads.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 27: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Always a swell time when the swelmet comes out. Here’s a story from 2016 about said cap.

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 27: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball for an out during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on July 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It’s all about the FUNdamentals.

Thursday July 28 at Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros slides into second base ahead of the tag by J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners for a double in the first inning at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

That’ll be a tough stain to get out.

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning scoring Adam Frazier #26 in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

In a game of few bright spots, Ty France being clutch is certainly a moment to highlight.

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros scores on a wild pitch as Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners is unable to make a play in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Uhm, Andres, the ball is right over there.

Friday July 29 at Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 29: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reaches first base after Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros was pulled off the base in the first inning at Minute Maid Park on July 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

And with that single Julio reached base for the 22nd straight game. Knew he was good.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 29, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) watches play against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Dad isn’t mad, he’s just disappointed.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 29, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) , right fielder Kyle Lewis (1) and left fielder Jesse Winker (27) wait for a pitcher change in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

This is decidedly not a victory dance in the outfield.

Saturday July 30 at Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 30: Adam Frazier #26 and Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners score on a single by Abraham Toro #13 in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Nobody breathe. Adam Frazier has seemed to have figured something out.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after an apparent injury during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Raise your hand if you have a wrist to give to Julio.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Abraham Toro (13) drives in two runs with an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Our man of the evening. Our (Jake’s) beloved, Abraham Toro.

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Jul 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) and Abraham Toro (13) and second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrate after the Mariners defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker’s face reminds me of the “hehehehehe” lizard. You know the one.

