Mariners Photos of the Week: July 24-30, 2022

Don’t forget to let us know which photo is your #fave!

Sunday July 24 vs. Houston Astros

If he leaves it on his can just use that as a Breathe Rite strip.

J.P. is one of those ballerina toys that you crank and they spin around to music that’s kind of creepy. Prove me wrong.

Finger guns never go out of style.

He may lose his helmet, but he’ll never lose his hustle.

Monday July 25 vs. Texas Rangers

Well...did he hit it?

eUgenio sUarez

Swanny, please point out where you struck out your victim.

Tuesday July 26 vs. Texas Rangers

Cole Young visits his future home. If he isn’t traded. Or career-ending injured. Or retires. Okay, okay, I’ll stop. Cole Young visits what is supposed to be his future home.

Air Winker, babyyyyyyy.

The AL Wild Card race is the carnival and Carlos Santana is the prize.

Like the finger guns, peace signs also never go out of style.

Wednesday July 27 vs. Texas Rangers

Blow bubbles, not leads.

Always a swell time when the swelmet comes out. Here’s a story from 2016 about said cap.

It’s all about the FUNdamentals.

Thursday July 28 at Houston Astros

That’ll be a tough stain to get out.

In a game of few bright spots, Ty France being clutch is certainly a moment to highlight.

Uhm, Andres, the ball is right over there.

Friday July 29 at Houston Astros

And with that single Julio reached base for the 22nd straight game. Knew he was good.

Dad isn’t mad, he’s just disappointed.

This is decidedly not a victory dance in the outfield.

Saturday July 30 at Houston Astros

Nobody breathe. Adam Frazier has seemed to have figured something out.

Raise your hand if you have a wrist to give to Julio.

Our man of the evening. Our (Jake’s) beloved, Abraham Toro.

Jesse Winker’s face reminds me of the “hehehehehe” lizard. You know the one.