55-47: Chart

Mariners 5, Astros 4

Ty France HBP Counter: 17

Medics needed in this game: a zillion

Game Thread Comment of the Day, which comes to us from user OrangeSlices: Bringing Flex back out is like Kramer continuing to drive past gas stations.

Beating the Astros: Abraham Toro, +.635 WPA

But at what cost? Matt Festa, -.511 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2005: Those of you paying close attention may recall the OTD Ichiro for July 17 came from 2004, when Ichiro’s runner-up in the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year race, CC Sabathia, kept Ichiro 0-4 with two strikeouts. Well the following year, on 7/30/2005, Ichiro hit two bombs off Sabathia in a 3-2 win over Cleveland.