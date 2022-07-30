7/30/22: Open Game Thread

Hey it’s Saturday and it’s been hot as heck in Seattle for what feels like a full week (weird!) and the Mariners are playing a game at 4:10 PM local time. Crank the fan or AC if you’re lucky and melt away into some baseball, folks. No thoughts, just baseball. Don’t even worry about the opponent, it’s fine. It’ll be fine. You’ve earned this.

Lineups!

Mariners GameDay Info - July 30 vs. Houston



First Pitch: 4:10 pm PT / 6:10 pm CT



TV: @ROOTSPORTS_NW

Radio: @SeattleSports



Lineups, Game Notes & More on the Mariners Blog. ⬇️ — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 30, 2022

Cal Raleigh works very hard like a certain former LL writer-turned-Big-Apple-sportswriter, and so he deserves a day of rest. Resist the temptation to pinch hit him in the 7th inning, Scott, please. Our beef boy needs his rest so he can keep Brene Brown-ing the pitching staff (the power of vulnerability, babyyyy).

Cal Raleigh saying “DONT SHAKE” is the energy I am here for pic.twitter.com/yY8YT9Tir8 — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 30, 2022

Jesse Winker also gets a day off and Chris Flexen will stare down the buzzsaw that is the Houston Astros lineup. Buckle up, just one more game versus these shitbirds until the [redacted]. Let’s go Mariners.

