Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/30/22: Luis Castillo, Joe Musgrove, and Joey Gallo

Good morning everyone and welcome to the weekend! How was that feeling, waking up and remembering that the Mariners acquired Luis Castillo? Pretty cool. We’ll probably be watching the rest of the deadline action from the sidelines, but who knows? Here’s what’s going on in baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner provided thoughts on the Castillo acquisition.

Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs also analyzed the Castillo trade for both squads.

Jerry Dipoto had a very classic non-committal comment with regards to what the team will do next. I’m willing to bet they’re still in the market for rental players. I remain pretty surprised they didn’t get Brandon Drury in that deal with Cincinnati; it would have been a great way to get Abraham Toro some much-needed time in Tacoma.

Dipoto said they will be open to making other moves but didn’t sound too optimistic about adding a position player, noting that haniger is returning soon — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 30, 2022

A reminder to the people who are concerned about the state of the Mariners farm system...this team has a few years to rebuild that system now, and they’ve already proven they can identify and develop pretty effectively.

The #Mariners are in the unique position of likely being awarded a "second" first round draft pick at the end of the first round if Julio Rodriguez wins ROY, per the new CBA. Also in the lottery for a Comp B pick. Plus SS Felnin Celesten signs in January. Their farm is fine. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 30, 2022

For example, here’s a guy to keep an eye on with regards to the next wave of M’s prospects.

Seattle may have stolen one in the 6th round in 2021. RHP Bryan Woo (Cal Poly) has been up to 99 this year, striking out 38 in 25 IP w/6 BB. Woo moves beautifully on the mound. Sublime athlete. Command must improve, and breaking ball needs polish. Will debut in Everett next week. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 29, 2022

Around the league...

Well, this explains why we haven’t seen a ton of movement yet to this point. Although the dam kind of broke with the Mariners deal.

Interesting take from an executive with a contending team on the trade market: “Teams still seem to be holding out hope for lopsided deals. …Something will give eventually.”



The exec wasn’t just talking about Soto, either. Sellers all over the league are trying to capitalize. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2022

The Padres are reportedly closing in on a five-year, $100 million extension with starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs closed out his trade values ranking, putting Julio at #4 and mentioning that he could be argued for the #1 spot.

There ain’t no season like speculation season! Given the number of very public indications we’ve had that Willson Contreras would be traded, I’m shocked that it hasn’t happened yet.

Willson Contreras has removed everything Chicago Cubs related from his Instagram. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 29, 2022

Between Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, and Matt McLain, the Reds are poised to have quite the infield in a few years.

MAMMOTH 512' from Elly De La Cruz his 1st Double-A HOME RUN!!!







Lookouts lead 2-0, T5 pic.twitter.com/7ilFoOpF8l — Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) July 29, 2022

With the MLB Draft being just a couple of weeks before the trade deadline, team executives are exhausted and hoping for change. Zach Buchanan at The Athletic has the story. ($)

Joey Gallo has had a nightmare of a season under the brightest lights in the league. Gallo is disappointed in his performance and seems to indicate he thinks he will be leaving the Yankees soon in this piece from Lindsay Adler at The Athletic. ($)

Steam is building towards a minor league baseball players’ union.

One American League GM on the minor leagues:



"I think they should have a union to negotiate better salaries. It would also get rid of the bureaucracy that exists in enforcing things like the minor league housing policy that does not uniformly apply well to every single person." — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 29, 2022

