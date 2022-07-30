Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Jesse Winker is Manscaped, Elijah Green Meets Juan Soto, Jose Cuas is an Artiste

In Lookout Landing Land...
- Stay true. Stay blue.
- I’d argue that a Carlos Santana teddy bear would be a perfect prize to win at your local carnival (add a horned helm for fellow Viking Fest-ers out there)
stealing a bit from @Jolleen0 but the cutest thing in baseball is when Julio carries Carlos Santana around like a giant teddy bear he just won on the midway pic.twitter.com/XGE9fdGqyv— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 27, 2022
- In case it wasn’t abundantly clear, Julio is a national treasure.
omg Julio took a different bat up to the plate when he hit the home run because his usual one "was sleeping, it's a day game" pic.twitter.com/ATT66iEWVn— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 27, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- Well, well, well. Look who secured their very own Manscaped partnership!
- For those that missed it, Jesse has been very into playing up teammate Dylan Moore’s recent partnership with the aforementioned company, seen in this post from July 8th.
- We knew we’d be paying a pretty penny for any talent we acquired at the trade deadline, namely a very pretty penny named Noelvi Marte. These Instagram stories he was tagged in and shared shows how beloved he was in the organization. (Good luck in Cincy, Noelvi!)
- Speaking of having to pay a pretty penny to get an equally-but-more-readily-available penny, I will tap tap tap on this sign (but also say Dammmmm, too)
https://t.co/akqL7lE4eL pic.twitter.com/WSKjiXiOLH— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) July 30, 2022
In Baseball Land...
- You can almost see the exact moment National’s top pick Elijah Green died and went to heaven when he’s approached by Juan Soto.
- MLB Network had Kansas City Royal’s RHP Jose Cuas demonstrate his artistic prowess on their show this week. Someone get this guy a full-ride to RISD.
- Look at that HUSTLE from new Met and former Mariner love, Daniel Vogelbach. Someone drank their C4 this morning.
- Joey Votto isn’t a Mariner, but he gives off BIG Mariner vibes.
In Shay Land...
- I didn’t find this TikTok from June until this week but dear g-d I know what I’m doing for my bachelorette party. Once I’m engaged. After I find a girlfriend.
