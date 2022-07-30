 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Jesse Winker is Manscaped, Elijah Green Meets Juan Soto, Jose Cuas is an Artiste

(feat. Noelvi Marte’s farewell TikTok video)

By Shay Weintraub
Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game Two Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • Stay true. Stay blue.
  • I’d argue that a Carlos Santana teddy bear would be a perfect prize to win at your local carnival (add a horned helm for fellow Viking Fest-ers out there)
  • In case it wasn’t abundantly clear, Julio is a national treasure.

In Mariners Land...

  • Well, well, well. Look who secured their very own Manscaped partnership!
  • For those that missed it, Jesse has been very into playing up teammate Dylan Moore’s recent partnership with the aforementioned company, seen in this post from July 8th.
  • We knew we’d be paying a pretty penny for any talent we acquired at the trade deadline, namely a very pretty penny named Noelvi Marte. These Instagram stories he was tagged in and shared shows how beloved he was in the organization. (Good luck in Cincy, Noelvi!)
@lookoutlanding

Saying goodbye to Noelvi through his shared Instagram Stories Good luck in Cincy, Noelvi! #baseballtiktok #marinerstiktok #redstiktok #noelvimartetiktok #mlbtiktok

♬ Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
  • Speaking of having to pay a pretty penny to get an equally-but-more-readily-available penny, I will tap tap tap on this sign (but also say Dammmmm, too)

In Baseball Land...

  • You can almost see the exact moment National’s top pick Elijah Green died and went to heaven when he’s approached by Juan Soto.
  • MLB Network had Kansas City Royal’s RHP Jose Cuas demonstrate his artistic prowess on their show this week. Someone get this guy a full-ride to RISD.
  • Look at that HUSTLE from new Met and former Mariner love, Daniel Vogelbach. Someone drank their C4 this morning.
  • Joey Votto isn’t a Mariner, but he gives off BIG Mariner vibes.

In Shay Land...

  • I didn’t find this TikTok from June until this week but dear g-d I know what I’m doing for my bachelorette party. Once I’m engaged. After I find a girlfriend.
@m_light_____

A bach trip for the history books

♬ Sexy Bitch (feat. Akon) - David Guetta

