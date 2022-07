Number of first-pitch homers in Mariners history before Julio’s today: 11

Number of pitches from Robbie Ray before he gave up a run: 107

Total strikeouts by Mariners pitchers today: 16

83º, the temperature from where I’m typing this Chart: Robbie Ray (.294 WPA)

57º, the temperature in Seattle at the beginning of the game: Carlos Santana (-.104 WPA)