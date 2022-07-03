Mariners Moose Tracks 7/3/22: Julio Rodríguez, Riley Greene, and Vladimir Guerrero

In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez was recognized for a scorching June in his rookie season
Julio Rodríguez Wins Second Consecutive AL Rookie of the Month Award— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 2, 2022
Read: https://t.co/ZfRx9IiJF8
With back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards Julio joins good company, the only other Mariner to do so being Ichiro Suzuki
- Speaking of Julio being in good company...
It really is the J-Rod Show. pic.twitter.com/MPDIsTULm7— MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2022
- Did we mention yet that Julio Rodríguez is in good company?
Julio Rodriguez has 13 HR, 15 2B and 20 SB in his first 79 MLB games. He joins Barry Bonds as the only players with 13+ HR, 15+ 2B and 20+ SB in their first 79 MLB career games, per @EJLantigua. pic.twitter.com/aaWjMYxrho— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 3, 2022
- Ryan Divish reported on the status of Jesse Winker’s appeal on his suspension
Jesse Winker said his suspension has been reduced to six games.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 2, 2022
- Divish also provided an update on Mitch Haniger’s progress in recovery
Now Haniger seems to be running at full sprint level. Slightly faster than Cal Raleigh, but not quite as fast as me when they announce last call. https://t.co/x8GpyzIssG— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 2, 2022
- Down on the farm, Brian O’Keefe walked it off for the Rainiers
Brian O’Keefe WALKOFF RBI single! What a game! 4-5, 3HR, 5RBI. pic.twitter.com/nfeqd5k876— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 3, 2022
Around the league...
- Riley Greene swatted his first career home run, and it was a game changer
RILEY GREENE WALKS IT OFF— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 2, 2022
First career HR wins it for the Tigers @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/wznz35KjDo
- The Washington Nationals exercised some options for the 2023 season
We've exercised the 2023 contract options on President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 2, 2022
// https://t.co/wloVLk5Rot pic.twitter.com/rm238GcMqP
- The Cardinals made some roster moves
RHP Jordan Hicks (right forearm flexor) has been activated from the 15-day IL.— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 2, 2022
LHP Matthew Liberatore has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).
RHP Jake Woodford has been optioned to Memphis (AAA).
RHP Nick Wittgren has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/1GIegmDzE1
- Vladimir Guerrero shared a special moment with his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the game yesterday
Vlad & Dad @VladGuerrero27 threw the first pitch to @27vladdyjr! pic.twitter.com/iHHUuBE24X— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 2, 2022
- In the Cubs game against the Reds a few days ago, the biggest star wasn’t a player, but rather the security guard and ball boy Fabian de Hoyos. He was able to share his perspective on the story here
Bren’s picks...
- While teams in Oakland and Anaheim experience stadium woes, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters will see a new ballpark open in 2023 that is unequivocally the most beautiful ballpark I have ever seen, and it’s not even close. Oh, and it is so much more than just a ballpark.
Opening in 2023 in Japan: Hokkaido Ballpark F Village— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 2, 2022
The new $530 million home of the Nippon-Ham Fighters will include:
➖ 35,000-seat stadium
➖ Mini version of ballpark for kids
➖ Craft beer garden
➖ High-rise apartments
➖ Private villas
➖ Japan's largest playground pic.twitter.com/YQziY6AntT
Loading comments...