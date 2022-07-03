 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks 7/3/22: Julio Rodríguez, Riley Greene, and Vladimir Guerrero

Everything from bright young stars, to a brilliant ballpark in Japan

By Bren Everfolly
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez was recognized for a scorching June in his rookie season

With back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards Julio joins good company, the only other Mariner to do so being Ichiro Suzuki

  • Speaking of Julio being in good company...

  • Did we mention yet that Julio Rodríguez is in good company?

  • Ryan Divish reported on the status of Jesse Winker’s appeal on his suspension

  • Divish also provided an update on Mitch Haniger’s progress in recovery

  • Down on the farm, Brian O’Keefe walked it off for the Rainiers

Around the league...

  • Riley Greene swatted his first career home run, and it was a game changer

  • The Washington Nationals exercised some options for the 2023 season

  • The Cardinals made some roster moves

  • Vladimir Guerrero shared a special moment with his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before the game yesterday

  • In the Cubs game against the Reds a few days ago, the biggest star wasn’t a player, but rather the security guard and ball boy Fabian de Hoyos. He was able to share his perspective on the story here

Bren’s picks...

  • While teams in Oakland and Anaheim experience stadium woes, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters will see a new ballpark open in 2023 that is unequivocally the most beautiful ballpark I have ever seen, and it’s not even close. Oh, and it is so much more than just a ballpark.

