7/29/22: Open Game Thread

So, last night wasn’t so fun. That’s okay! The second game of the Mariners’ final series of the regular season against Houston is on deck, and... hang on... Justin Verlander is staring them down for the sixth time this season. For perspective, he hasn’t faced any other team more than twice all year. What the hell!

Thankfully, any time Kyle Lewis is in the lineup against him, the M’s stand a chance.

Robbie Ray will look to bounce back from his last start against these same Astros, when he was roughed up for six runs across three innings. Seattle’s lineup is pretty similar to what we’ve seen as of late - plus K-Lew in the field! - with one notable difference: Jesse Winker is all the way down at the eight-hole. The Winkman’s been struggling quite a bit after a hot June, and any time his bat wants to get going again would be lovely.

The Mariners did make a move this afternoon, though decidedly not an impact trade: Phillips Valdéz arrived from Boston via a waiver claim. This is Valdéz’s second stint with Seattle, after spending a few months in the 2019-20 offseason on their 40-man. He was optioned straight to Tacoma, where he’ll serve as bullpen depth after spending parts of three seasons with the Red Sox.

Game Time: 5:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat