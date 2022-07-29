Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/29/22: Mitch Haniger, Tyler Naquin, and DK Metcalf

Good morning folks! Normally, today would be pretty active as we’d be two days away from the trade deadline. But with the shift in schedules we’re still four days away, with the deadline on August 2nd. This weekend will likely feature a good deal of movement. But as for today, only time can tell. Here’s what you need to know as you get your Friday started.

In Mariners news...

Mitch Haniger had quite the complete game for Tacoma yesterday, going yard and recording an outfield assist.

Mitch Haniger goes oppo for a solo HR! pic.twitter.com/AMxYgGe2bp — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 29, 2022

Mitch Haniger throws out the runner at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/BRa9zefxtf — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 29, 2022

Here’s the latest on the trade deadline from the Mariners front.

What moves could the Mariners potentially make at the trade deadline?@Ken_Rosenthal reports that their main focus will be to add starting pitching: pic.twitter.com/jXUA5UQ7wQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 28, 2022

Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times reports that the Mariners are getting a ton of opposing scouts in Tacoma recently, likely a sign that the team is discussing Jarred Kelenic in trade talks.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...