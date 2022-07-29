FanPost Friday: Your Mariners #GoodVibesOnly check

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! Happy Bey-Day to those who celebrate, this one goes out to the Houston Astros:

“You won’t break my soul / I’m tellin’ everybody.”

We’ll move onto the #GoodVibesOnly segment of this post, but first we all just need to collectively keep in mind that this Houston series and the following Yankees series will not make or break this 2022 season. Obviously, we want a few wins, yes. But, even if we don’t get them, the rest of schedule is among the most favorable across the league which is a lovely contrast to the strength of schedule the Mariners persisted through during the first few months of the season. Losing any number of these games to the Astros and Yankees will not prevent the Mariners from ending the playoff drought. So, I gently suggest that we save the freakouts and meLLtdowns for September and October because something tells me we need to conserve our mental energy as fans for what may come.

All that said, wow, it has truly been a wild ride for Mariners fans this season and we’re just now getting to the crucial part. Hopefully it’s the most fun part, but if not, well at least we had the 14-game winning streak and Julio Rodríguez putting the baseball world on notice with 81 Home Run Derby dingers, right? However, I am very hopeful and optimisitic that the vibes will only continue to improve.

On that note, this is your officiaLL #GoodVibesOnly check! Let’s hit the polls!

Poll How invested are you in these 2022 Seattle Mariners? Extremely. All in. I’m following every game. Ride together, die together.

I’m in, but I’m not holding my breath for a real playoff run. Winning is fun, though.

Why can’t they just have another 14-game winning streak?

I refuse to let them hurt me again.

Why haven’t they fired Jerry and Scott yet?!?! vote view results 66% Extremely. All in. I’m following every game. Ride together, die together. (174 votes)

27% I’m in, but I’m not holding my breath for a real playoff run. Winning is fun, though. (72 votes)

3% Why can’t they just have another 14-game winning streak? (9 votes)

1% I refuse to let them hurt me again. (4 votes)

0% Why haven’t they fired Jerry and Scott yet?!?! (1 vote) 260 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you believe the Mariners will end the playoff drought this season? Yes

No

You gotta love these guys. vote view results 73% Yes (187 votes)

4% No (11 votes)

22% You gotta love these guys. (56 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

Poll Assuming Julio Rodríguez wins the AL Rookie of the Year, does he then have a real shot at AL MVP? Yes

No

East Coast bias will surely strike again or they’ll give it to Ohtani as a consolation prize for playing for the Angels. vote view results 13% Yes (34 votes)

44% No (111 votes)

42% East Coast bias will surely strike again or they’ll give it to Ohtani as a consolation prize for playing for the Angels. (106 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

Poll For the trade deadline, the Mariners will: Do nothing.

Make lateral moves.

Watch Jerry Dipoto make one of his biggest, boldest moves yet.

Tell us the real trade deadline was the players we had on the IL all along. vote view results 3% Do nothing. (10 votes)

33% Make lateral moves. (85 votes)

30% Watch Jerry Dipoto make one of his biggest, boldest moves yet. (76 votes)

32% Tell us the real trade deadline was the players we had on the IL all along. (81 votes) 252 votes total Vote Now

That’s it for this week! Stay cool however you can this weekend and let’s steal some wins. Go Mariners.