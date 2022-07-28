7/28/22: SEA at HOU Open Game Thread

Is asking the Houston Astros to go on a seven game losing streak against the A’s and Mariners too much to ask? Probably, but I’m going to ask for it anyway. I hope you’re sick of the Astros, because this is the last time the M’s will face them in the regular season. As Jake Mailhot wrote in the series preview, these upcoming games will be a real test of this Mariners squad against some possible playoff opponents. Here’s hoping it goes well, and lets peak at the lineup they’re sending out tonight in Houston.

In pre-game news, Diego Castillo’s 15 days on the IL will likely be all there is, with the team wanting to take it slow with his shoulder so he can get healthy. Taylor Trammell and Ken Giles are both showing signs of life and starting to do baseball related things again.

Mariners injury updates:



Castillo likely back after 15 days. Servais said he likely only needs 5-6 but they couldn’t afford to play short.



Trammell will be sent on rehab assignment Sunday.



Giles is set to throw a live BP in Az. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 28, 2022

Game time: 5:10 PT

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports

TV: ROOT Sports NW; MLB TV for anyone out of market.