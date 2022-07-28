 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Brash returns from Tacoma staycation, Diego Castillo placed on the 15-day IL

Not unsurprising given Castillo’s last outing, but certainly still disappointing

By Isabelle Minasian
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners
When the Tacoma Aroma hits
In scarcely more than the time it would take him to power through Tacoma Dome traffic and scarf a Red Hot down, Matt Brash is back. The corresponding domino to fall is Diego Castillo, who was placed on the 15-Day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Castillo had an uncharacteristically rough outing in Monday night’s victory over the Rangers, giving up two hits, one walk and a run, and utterly devoid of his usually devastating slider. As Ryan Divish points out, Castillo suffered similar shoulder inflammation issues last year. It’s a tough loss for a bullpen that has worrisomely revealed some of its mortality this week.

Brash, who began the year as a starter but has since transitioned to relief work, returns to the major league clubhouse without throwing a single pitch for the Rainiers. His most recent Seattle outing against the Astros left much to be desired, but he’ll have another chance against Houston with the series this weekend.

With the trade deadline swiftly approaching, this latest news certainly sparks new interest in the acquisition of another reliable bullpen arm. We’ll see what Trader Jerry has in store... And in the meantime, best wishes and swift healing to Castillo!

