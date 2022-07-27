 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

7/27/22: Open Game Thread

Seattle attempts to sweep the Rangers in game three before heading to Houston for a four game set

By Bren Everfolly
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight’s lineup:

Luis Torrens is getting the start at catcher for the day game, and Jesse Winker moves up to the number two spot of the lineup in lieu of Ty France. Oh yeah, about that:

On its face that doesn’t sound too worrisome, but rest assured the LL staff will keep our collective eyes peeled for any updates. You can also count on all of the salt being thrown over shoulders and all of the wood being knocked, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Tonight’s game info:

Game start: 12:40 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)

