7/27/22: Open Game Thread

Luis Torrens is getting the start at catcher for the day game, and Jesse Winker moves up to the number two spot of the lineup in lieu of Ty France. Oh yeah, about that:

Ty France is out of the lineup after tweaking his left wrist swinging in front of an offspeed pitch last night. It’s not related to the elbow sprain he suffered last month, per Scott Servais.



With it being a day game and a long flight after, this was a chance to give him a day. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 27, 2022

On its face that doesn’t sound too worrisome, but rest assured the LL staff will keep our collective eyes peeled for any updates. You can also count on all of the salt being thrown over shoulders and all of the wood being knocked, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Tonight’s game info:

Game start: 12:40 PM Pacific

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: Seattle Sports (710 AM)