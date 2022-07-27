 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/27/22: Cole Young, Max Meyer, and Willson Contreras

It’s Hug Watch season.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Good morning friends and happy Wednesday! The M’s look for the sweep early this afternoon before the schedule gets tougher once again. Here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic took a stab at concocting a Mariners trade for Juan Soto. Honestly I think both of his proposals are a little on the light side and wouldn’t be accepted by Washington, but if they would then I’d do them immediately. ($)
  • Mariners 2022 first rounder Cole Young was at the ballpark yesterday, taking in all of the sights of the park and enjoying time with the team. Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times has the full story.

Around the league...

  • The DBacks catch yet another bad break as it pertains to the health of their recent draft picks. It’s unclear whether Druw Jones will need surgery at this time.
  • The Cubs hosted their final home game before the trade deadline so everyone acted like Willson Contreras had already been traded. It’s an early Hug Watch, as the trade market around the catcher is intensifying.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...