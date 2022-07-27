Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/27/22: Cole Young, Max Meyer, and Willson Contreras

Good morning friends and happy Wednesday! The M’s look for the sweep early this afternoon before the schedule gets tougher once again. Here are some links to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic took a stab at concocting a Mariners trade for Juan Soto. Honestly I think both of his proposals are a little on the light side and wouldn’t be accepted by Washington, but if they would then I’d do them immediately. ($)
- Mariners 2022 first rounder Cole Young was at the ballpark yesterday, taking in all of the sights of the park and enjoying time with the team. Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times has the full story.
Around the league...
- Jeff Passan provided his insider info on MLB hitters in advance of the MLB trade deadline. Passan also had a separate article this morning outlining the market for various pitchers. ($)
- Top Marlins pitching prospect Max Meyer is dealing with a serious elbow injury and might need Tommy John surgery.
- Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus dives into the multiverse and lists out potential futures for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. ($)
- Now here’s a guy who cares about doing everything he can to help his team win (his Visa was expired).
Johan Oviedo flew from Cincinnati to Miami, went to the Canadian consulate for his paperwork, and then flew to Detroit and drove the three and a half hours to Toronto for this series. “I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be with the team and not take it,” he said.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 26, 2022
- The DBacks catch yet another bad break as it pertains to the health of their recent draft picks. It’s unclear whether Druw Jones will need surgery at this time.
NEWS: Druw Jones, the No. 2 pick in the draft, hurt his shoulder taking in his first day of batting practice Monday and may miss the rest of the season. He's seeing a doctor tomorrow.https://t.co/HPPbTpO6ug— Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) July 26, 2022
- The Cubs hosted their final home game before the trade deadline so everyone acted like Willson Contreras had already been traded. It’s an early Hug Watch, as the trade market around the catcher is intensifying.
Willson Contreras and Ian Happ were the final two players in the dugout. They shared this embrace. pic.twitter.com/Y6GIvRMvqh— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 26, 2022
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic provided a trade deadline primer outlining the needs of each of the 30 teams. ($)
- The Jackie Robinson museum in Manhattan celebrated its Grand Opening yesterday.
- Carlos Rodón kicked his bat in the dugout out of frustration during a tough start yesterday. The bat struck teammate Tairo Estrada in the knee, but the infielder stayed in the game.
