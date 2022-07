Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Number of first-pitch strikes thrown by George Kirby tonight: 14 of 17 batters faced

Exit velocity on Adolis García’s game-tying “double”: 53.5 MPH; xBA .150

Amount of love the LL staff holds for Cal Raleigh: limit does not exist

A perfect lil’ angel: Cal Raleigh, .539 WPA

Above reproach: George Kirby, .247 WPA

Deep in the pits of reproach: Erik Swanson, -.330 WPA; Abraham Toro, -.077 WPA