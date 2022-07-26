7/26/22: SEA vs. TEX Open Game Thread

It’s so hot my internet keeps shorting out, so I’m typing fast here. Take a sec to grab a glass of water, because we’ve got a lot to cover.
Tonight’s lineup:
News and notes:
- Yup, that’s George Kirby starting tonight, recalled today from Tacoma in exchange for Matt Brash. There’s a limit to how many times teams can make this kind of swap—having players ride the Triple-A to MLB express—so we’re guessing Kirby gets at least a couple more turns through the rotation beyond this one. Per Servais, Kirby will be on a “short leash”—no more than four innings, although Servais described it more as a pitch count limit (65-70) as they continue to build him up and take the “training wheels” off.
- Matt Brash’s demotion to Tacoma is, per Servais, less performance-based and more of a response to the new limit for pitchers on an MLB roster, a rule the normally-reserved Servais described as “horrible.” He promised Brash would be back “sooner than you probably anticipate,” which sounds mildly threatening. Penn Murfee, watch your legs.
- Relatedly, the Rangers also are activating a starting pitcher tonight, which comes with a roster move of their own:
Taylor Hearn has been optioned to Round Rock to make room for Dane Dunning to be activated tonight.— Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 26, 2022
- Juliooooooo back! The final test for him will be clearing BP, so there’s still a possibility of a late scratch, but Servais sounded optimistic in his pre-game presser.
- Jesse Winker is also back, and sharing the outfield with Kyle Lewis along with Julio. This is an un-ideal outfield, health-wise, but the only way to get all three bats in the lineup, plus Carlos Santana and Ty France. Per Servais, they hope to get Lewis one outfield game per series as they work him back to game speed on the field.
- Also: the Mariners announced today they signed first-round pick Cole Young, who will be in attendance at T-Mobile Park tonight.
Tonight’s game information:
- Game time: 7:10 PT
- Radio: 710 Seattle Sports
- TV: ROOT Sports NW; tonight’s game is also the free game on MLB TV for anyone out of market.
