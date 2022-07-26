 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/26/22: Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino, and Dallas Keuchel

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning! With a 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers last night, the Mariners look to take two in a row with George Kirby on the mound for a 7:10 start.

In Mariners news...

  • Solid piece of hitting from Mariners prospect Starlin Aguilar last night:
  • An impressive throw from Cal Raleigh and pick by J.P. Crawford ended the eighth inning in style.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...