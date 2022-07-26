Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/26/22: Kevin Kiermaier, Mike Zunino, and Dallas Keuchel

Good morning! With a 4-3 win against the Texas Rangers last night, the Mariners look to take two in a row with George Kirby on the mound for a 7:10 start.
In Mariners news...
- Solid piece of hitting from Mariners prospect Starlin Aguilar last night:
#Mariners fans! Check out some footage of this RBI single by Starlin Aguilar! pic.twitter.com/E5DTNn1nrA— Prospects Worldwide (@ProspectsWorldW) July 26, 2022
- An impressive throw from Cal Raleigh and pick by J.P. Crawford ended the eighth inning in style.
What a play here by Cal Raleigh and J.P. Crawford.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 26, 2022
Backstop with an 81.7 mph throw and pop time of 1.95 seconds. And Crawford with the pick and tag to nab Adolis García, whose sprint speed was all the way up to 29.7 ft/sec (30 is elite). pic.twitter.com/VB0ctcZUmH
Around the league...
- The MLBPA has rejected MLB’s proposal for a new international draft as the deadline passed for both sides to reach an agreement. Multiple proposals from were exchanged in the past month but each were far apart on many key aspects.
- Congrats to longtime New York Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, who has been named one of the inductees for the Radio Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022!
- The Tampa Bay Rays have a rough road ahead as Gold Glove centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier and All-Star catcher Mike Zunino are both out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Kiermaier is set to undergo surgery to repair his left hip and Zunino will also require surgery for a left arm injury.
- Dallas Keuchel has signed with the Texas Rangers on a minor league deal, the third team he will suit up for this season as he began with the Chicago White Sox and was released in May before singing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who DFA’d him last week.
- The Boston Red Sox have acquired MLB veteran (and former Mariner!) Abraham Almonte from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations.
Loading comments...