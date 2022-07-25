 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/25/22: Adam Duvall, Evan Longoria, and Mondo Duplantis

Start your week off right with a fresh batch of links!

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday! The Mariners look to bounce back from a series loss against the Astros as they finish out the homestand with a three game series against the Texas Rangers. Chris Flexen gets the start tonight with first pitch at 7:10 pm. In the meantime, catch up on the latest in today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have signed two undrafted free agents, a LHP out of Florida and a RHP from Missouri:

Around the league...

  • Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenando are both not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, and will not travel with the St. Louis Cardinals to Toronto to face the Blue Jays this week.
  • Our beloved Vogey showing off his base running.

Becca’s picks...

  • The World Athletics Championships came to a close in Eugene, Oregon last night as the legendary 22-year-old Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record with a height of 6.21 meters to claim his first world pole vault title! This year’s Worlds was an amazing and historic 10 days all around, with Team USA continuing to impress by winning the most medals by any country in championship history. It was also inspiring to see so many other countries stepping up in the big moments when it mattered most. Until next year!

