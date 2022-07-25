Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/25/22: Adam Duvall, Evan Longoria, and Mondo Duplantis

Happy Monday! The Mariners look to bounce back from a series loss against the Astros as they finish out the homestand with a three game series against the Texas Rangers. Chris Flexen gets the start tonight with first pitch at 7:10 pm. In the meantime, catch up on the latest in today’s baseball news:

In Mariners news...

The Mariners have signed two undrafted free agents, a LHP out of Florida and a RHP from Missouri:

The #Mariners have signed FIU LHP Drake Batcho as an UDFA. A metric-monster, Batcho is a low-launch lefty with immense ride on the FB, up to 97. He mixes in an upper-80s CU and a low-80s SL. First order of business is developing his well below-avg command.https://t.co/KAFYJvGWQd — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 25, 2022

The #Mariners have also signed 6'8" RHP Austin Marozas as an UDFA out of Missouri. Marozas is up to 96 with sink and a quality, fading changeup. Fringy command. Has been impressive in the MLB Draft League. https://t.co/KSUvGqrtS8 — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) July 25, 2022

LHP Robbie Ray reflected on the adjustments he needs to make following the team’s 8-5 loss to the Houston Astros yesterday afternoon.

Around the league...

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenando are both not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, and will not travel with the St. Louis Cardinals to Toronto to face the Blue Jays this week.

The two biggest names yet not to make the trip to Toronto because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19: NL MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who will miss the series this week against the Blue Jays, Cardinals president John Mozeliak told St. Louis media. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 24, 2022

Our beloved Vogey showing off his base running.

Daniel Vogelbach went second to home in less than 8 seconds. pic.twitter.com/oO7RklVBra — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2022

Becca’s picks...

The World Athletics Championships came to a close in Eugene, Oregon last night as the legendary 22-year-old Mondo Duplantis broke his own world record with a height of 6.21 meters to claim his first world pole vault title! This year’s Worlds was an amazing and historic 10 days all around, with Team USA continuing to impress by winning the most medals by any country in championship history. It was also inspiring to see so many other countries stepping up in the big moments when it mattered most. Until next year!