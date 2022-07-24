7/24/22: Open Game Thread

Happy Sunday, Mariners fans. Kick your shoes off, pour yourself a cold drink, and while away the afternoon with some cozy baseball. The Mariners may even win!

News and notes from pre-game:

Julio is once again not in the lineup, with Scott Servais confirming that Julio did have an MRI yesterday that came back with some bruising. He did say that Julio could be available for tomorrow’s night game, but that’d he would give a better timeline when they have one.

Mitch Haniger is also progressing in a DH role in Everett, with Scott mentioning that they plan on moving his rehab to Tacoma on Tuesday when the Rainiers get back into town.

Game Time: 1:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat