Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/24/22: Bryce Miller, Juan Soto, and Clayton Kershaw

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have officially signed or are in the process of finalizing signing of a bevy of their draft picks
The Mariners have also agreed to terms on their Day 1 Draft picks, according to a source...— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 23, 2022
• 1st-rounder Cole Young: $3.3 million (slot value is $3,292,900)
• 2nd-rounder Tyler Locklear: $1,276,500 (at slot value)
• 3rd-rounder Walter Ford: $1.25 million (slot is $887,400)
4th-rder Ashton Izzi signs with @Mariners for $1.1 million (slot 126 = $474,900). Illinois HS RHP, super projectable at 6-3/165, fastball tops out at 97 mph, low-80s slider & changeup show promise. Wichita State recruit. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/IfXrd4ZgUD— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 23, 2022
15th-rder Blake Rambusch signs with @Mariners for $125k. @AuburnBaseball 3B, scrappy dude hit .327/.415/.429, bat-to-ball skills, gets most out of tools. Area scout favorite. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 24, 2022
- Bryce Miller has hopped up a level from the Frogs to the Travelers
Moving up @bryce_miller9 has been promoted from High-A @EverettAquaSox to Double-A @ARTravs. pic.twitter.com/4IPOQlXi53— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 23, 2022
- Jen Mueller updated us on the status of Trammell
Sounds like Taylor Trammell could be heading on a rehab assignment by the end of the month. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) July 23, 2022
- Joe Rizzo cracked one of the team’s top prospects list
Joe Rizzo joins our Mariners Top 30 Prospects list after the graduation of Matt Brash.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2022
- Justus Sheffield is a little stiff from his work down on the farm
Justus Sheffield was scratched while warming up for his start last night due to stiffness in his neck, I'm told. The hope is he can make his next scheduled start on Wednesday.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) July 23, 2022
Around the league...
- The Nationals have made terms clear on what it will take to land Juan Soto
What's the Nationals asking price for Juan Soto? @Ken_Rosenthal reports that it will take 4 to 5 top young players (combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time) to potentially land the superstar pic.twitter.com/fefj20gO7P— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2022
- The Yankees, of course, have checked in on Soto
Yankees have reached out to express interest in acquiring Juan Soto. Now it's a matter of the Nationals telling the Yankees (and other teams) what they want for a generational talent. It's early in process. Both sides must determine if there's a match in terms of talent exchange— Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) July 23, 2022
- Of course, they may also look to acquire someone less costly, someone like Andrew Benintendi
The Yankees have emerged as “serious contenders” for Royals LF Andrew Benintendi, per source.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 23, 2022
- Byron Buxton received treatment for his knee
Byron Buxton got a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right knee the day after the All-Star Game. He will be down for these Detroit games and hopefully available again in Milwaukee. It’s expected to help healing. #MNTwins— Megan Ryan (@theothermegryan) July 23, 2022
- the Yankees made some roster moves
Updated New York Yankees roster/depth chart:— Jason R.R. Martinez (@JasonRRMartinez) July 23, 2022
•RP Michael King (fractured elbow) placed on 60-Day IL.
•RP Clarke Schmidt, RP Shane Greene promoted.
•OF Tim Locastro optioned.
- The Mets traded for help at the catcher position
Mets acquiring catcher Michael Perez from Pirates for cash considerations. Mets need immediate catching help,— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 23, 2022
Bren’s picks...
- Sometimes, on occasion, there is crying in baseball
Clayton Kershaw thought his press conference was over when he was surprised by a 10-year-old.— Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 20, 2022
The child’s grandfather made a bucket list. On that list: meet Clayton Kershaw. That never happened. He died of cancer. But today Blake Grice met Kershaw. He feels his pappy with him. pic.twitter.com/K5KGcd5ozO
- Who doesn’t love banana peppers? I’m extremely allergic, and even I love banana peppers!
The pirates bullpen out here growing banana peppers for some reason pic.twitter.com/7flGNqkihF— Christy (@Christz9) July 22, 2022
