Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/24/22: Bryce Miller, Juan Soto, and Clayton Kershaw

Teams are Juan Soto pining, the Mariners are draft pick signing, and Bryce Miller is climbing

By Bren Everfolly
Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have officially signed or are in the process of finalizing signing of a bevy of their draft picks

  • Bryce Miller has hopped up a level from the Frogs to the Travelers

  • Jen Mueller updated us on the status of Trammell
  • Joe Rizzo cracked one of the team’s top prospects list

  • Justus Sheffield is a little stiff from his work down on the farm

Around the league...

  • The Nationals have made terms clear on what it will take to land Juan Soto

  • The Yankees, of course, have checked in on Soto

  • Of course, they may also look to acquire someone less costly, someone like Andrew Benintendi

  • Byron Buxton received treatment for his knee

  • the Yankees made some roster moves

  • The Mets traded for help at the catcher position

Bren’s picks...

  • Sometimes, on occasion, there is crying in baseball

  • Who doesn’t love banana peppers? I’m extremely allergic, and even I love banana peppers!

