Mariners Photos of the Week: July 17-23, 2022

Happy Sunday to all who celebrate, here’s a fresh batch of photos from this past week! This is the first MPOTW where we’ve had a loss, so there may be a few more womp-wompers in this bunch than in the past. Fair warning. But! We have the draft! And the ASG! And the HRD!

Draft Day is here! Draft Day is here!

If you squint at the right angle with the correct light Jerry kind of looks like Dr. McDreamy.

Hey, Cole!

Lots of screen time going on in there.

Sunday July 17 at Texas Rangers

Yoga friends, what do we call this stretch?

Forget “Dad strength,” Ty was swinging with pure “just found out I’m going to the ASG” strength.

Paul Sewald is the inflatable man from the car dealership...of the match.

This brings a whole new meaning to lighting a fire underneath your ass.

The world has formally been introduced to our young star and I’m a little emotional, it’s fine.

Big day for the Dominican Republic as they saw two of the sports biggest stars from their country battle it out for HRD champion.

All-Star Red Carpet

Whole fam here!

SO glad he finally got the call to compete in the ASG.

All-Star Game

That smile *cries in Mariner*

Cuties!

I haven’t been a fan of the ASG unis in quite a few years but I’m really diggin’ this year’s home and aways.

If you haven’t listened to the latest Lookout Landing podcast episode to hear John talking about the Bert and Ernie theory, this is your sign to do so.

Friday July 22 vs. Houston Astros

The 2023 ASG logo is here! What do you think?

That’s OUR All-Star!

Sad bubble.

Oh, Marco.

Saturday July 23 vs. Houston Astros

Any word on if he Coug’d it?

Cal Raleigh sends one off the bat and somewhere into the baseball stadium.

Ryan Borucki is all of us after the Astros series.