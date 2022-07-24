Mariners Photos of the Week: July 17-23, 2022

Happy Sunday to all who celebrate, here’s a fresh batch of photos from this past week! This
is the first MPOTW where we’ve had a loss, so there may be a few more womp-wompers in this bunch than in the past. Fair warning. But! We have the draft! And the ASG! And the HRD! Draft Day is here! Draft Day is here!
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Baseball Operations President Jerry Dipoto of the Seattle Mariners addresses the media after picking SS Cole Young 21st overall in the 2022 MLB Draft at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
If you squint at the right angle with the correct light Jerry kind of looks like Dr. McDreamy.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter of the Seattle Mariners video chats with their 21st overall pick Cole Young in the 2022 MLB Draft at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Hey, Cole!
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A view of the draft board and stage as Cole Young is selected as the 21st pick by the Seattle Mariners during the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft at L.A. Live on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 17: A general view of the Seattle Mariners war room during the MLB Draft at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Lots of screen time going on in there.
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (27) reacts after making a diving catch on a ball hit by Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Yoga friends, what do we call this stretch?
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) watches his home run against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Forget “Dad strength,” Ty was swinging with pure “just found out I’m going to the ASG” strength.
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37) stretches during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Sewald is the inflatable man from the car dealership...of the match.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners, Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves, José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians, Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies, Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals, Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets and Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers pose on the stage during player introductions prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images
This brings a whole new meaning to lighting a fire underneath your ass.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The world has formally been introduced to our young star and I’m a little emotional, it’s fine.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on in the final round during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Big day for the Dominican Republic as they saw two of the sports biggest stars from their country battle it out for HRD champion.
All-Star Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners poses for a photo with family during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Whole fam here!
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Ty France #33 of the Seattle Mariners waves onstage during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images
SO glad he finally got the call to compete in the ASG.
All-Star Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images
That smile *cries in Mariner*
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Ty France #23 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile in the dugout before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Cuties!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
I haven’t been a fan of the ASG unis in quite a few years but I’m really diggin’ this year’s home and aways.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 19: Julio Rodríguez #44 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a photo during player introductions prior to the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
If you haven’t listened to the latest Lookout Landing podcast episode to hear John talking about the Bert and Ernie theory, this is your sign to do so.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 and Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners pose for photos with a MLB Seattle All-Star Game sign before the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Houston Astros won 5-2.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
The 2023 ASG logo is here! What do you think?
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball for an out at first base during the first inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
That’s OUR All-Star!
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Sad bubble.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners sits in the dugout during the game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Houston Astros won 5-2
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Oh, Marco.
Saturday July 23 vs. Houston Astros
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Washington State University Head Football coach, Jake Dickert, waves to fans before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 23, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Houston Astros won 3-1.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Any word on if he Coug’d it?
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 23, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Cal Raleigh sends one off the bat and somewhere into the baseball stadium.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros scores on a wild pitch by Ryan Borucki #30 of the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 23, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Ryan Borucki is all of us after the Astros series.
