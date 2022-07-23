51-44: Chart

Mariners 1, Astros 3

Ty France HBP Counter: 15

Mariner Outs Recorded on Balls with a LA > 30 degrees: 10

Game Thread Comment of the Day, from user BonemanWoo: A three-butt-slap visit to the mound. Good chemistry between Logan and Cal.

The Mariners playing well enough to get big crowds: Adam Frazier, +.178 WPA

The Mariners performance in front of big crowds: Cal Raleigh, -.220 WPA

OTD Ichiro, 2012: After more than a decade in Seattle, Ichiro is traded to the New York Yankees. The Yankees happen to be in town, so Ichiro gets a standing ovation in his first at-bat in pinstripes. (He’d go 1-4 with a stolen base on the day, hitting in the same lineup as Álex Rodríguez and Robinson Canó.)