7/23/22: Open Game Thread

Seattle tries to get back on the horse without Julio for the second straight day, in a matchup of Cy Young contenders.
News and notes from pre-game:
- Unfortunately Julio Rodríguez is out once again, though manager Scott Servais seemed optimistic he was close to good to go and could be back in the lineup tomorrow.
- Servais noted they had noticed the wrist collision with Rangers Marcus Semien during the game, however it did not bother Rodríguez during the rest of the game nor the next couple days.
- Kyle Lewis will be available to pinch hit, however the club will be easing him into consistent work on days after he plays in the field.
- Taylor Trammell and Evan White both ran at or close to full speed in pregame drills, though it’s not clear if either are imminently approaching a rehab assignment.
Game Time: 1:10pm PDT
TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers
Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat
