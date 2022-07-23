Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/23/22: Noelvi Marte, Taylor Williams, and The Boston Red Sox

Greetings everyone! The Mariners streak might be over, but I suppose that just means it’s time to start a new one. Let’s kick off the weekend with some news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Noelvi Marte continued his torrid stretch in Everett yesterday. Perhaps people sold on the 20-year-old too early.
Amidst a torrid stretch, Noelvi Marte put together perhaps his best game yet.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 23, 2022
The top-ranked #Mariners prospect homered, doubled 3 times and drove in 7 runs for High-A Everett on Friday: https://t.co/ajI1VvYXP0 pic.twitter.com/GoTBRLn2cp
- In case you missed it, the Mariners unveiled their 2023 All-Star Game logo.
⭐ THE 2023 ALL-STAR LOGO IS HERE ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yQ9x6uWWbG— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 23, 2022
- Mikey Ajeto wrote over at Baseball Prospectus about the Mariners’ chances of making the playoffs. ($)
- Taylor Williams is back! And we officially got Matt Brash for free.
RHP Taylor Williams has signed with the #Mariners, assigned to Tacoma. Released by SFG on 7/17.— Paul Braverman (@PaulBraverman) July 22, 2022
His second tour of duty with the M's; traded by San Diego to Seattle on 8/31/20 for a PTBNL, which was Matt Brash on 9/17/20. 97 career MLB games since 2017 (MIL, SEA, SD, MIA).
Around the league...
- The Red Sox — who are trailing the Mariners in the wild card hunt — suffered a beatdown of historic proportions yesterday, falling 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays. In their last three games, they’ve been outscored 55-8. Here’s an illustration of just how rough their recent play has been.
Dorktown: Red Sox! pic.twitter.com/6B8C3azKem— Secret Base (@secretbase) July 23, 2022
- Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. was living his best life in the middle of a game in which he had six hits.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. making himself a... fruit cocktail during the fifth inning of the ball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/RXCSIaKH9x— Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 23, 2022
- Kyler Murray is making more than the entire A’s roster! That’s wild.
$46.1M: Kyler Murray's average annual value— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 21, 2022
$41.9M: Oakland A's active payroll
pic.twitter.com/C7hgv5CFYo
- Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illutrated wrote about what happens during an on-field brawl from the perspective of a bullpen pitcher.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN gave his thoughts on each team’s 2022 draft class. ($)
- Rumor has it that the Mets and Yankees are not willing to surrender any of their top three organizational prospects in a trade for Juan Soto. If true, this takes two of the biggest suitors for the outfielder off the board.
- Andy Martino at SNY opined that the Yankees would be better served long-term with Soto than Aaron Judge, which isn’t really that hot of a take.
- The Mets kept the hot stove rolling by acquiring former Mariners All-Star Dan Vogelbach for minor league reliever Colin Holderman.
- Meanwhile, the Yankees might be without one of their best relievers for a while.
Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 23, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- This is huge news for the movement to get college athletes paid.
EXCLUSIVE: College football players are unionizing, and the first chapter will be at Penn State.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 22, 2022
The College Football Players Association is already in negotiations with the Big Ten.
Led by quarterback Sean Clifford, players want revenue sharing and better medical care. pic.twitter.com/pwg3JGRZbc
