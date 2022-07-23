 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/23/22: Noelvi Marte, Taylor Williams, and The Boston Red Sox

The Mariners lost, but the Red Sox are on a slide of epic proportions.

By Anders Jorstad
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Greetings everyone! The Mariners streak might be over, but I suppose that just means it’s time to start a new one. Let’s kick off the weekend with some news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Noelvi Marte continued his torrid stretch in Everett yesterday. Perhaps people sold on the 20-year-old too early.
  • In case you missed it, the Mariners unveiled their 2023 All-Star Game logo.

Around the league...

  • The Red Sox — who are trailing the Mariners in the wild card hunt — suffered a beatdown of historic proportions yesterday, falling 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays. In their last three games, they’ve been outscored 55-8. Here’s an illustration of just how rough their recent play has been.
  • Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. was living his best life in the middle of a game in which he had six hits.
  • Kyler Murray is making more than the entire A’s roster! That’s wild.

Anders’ picks...

  • This is huge news for the movement to get college athletes paid.

