Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Little Miss Meme, All-Star Breakin’, and JoJo Siwa

In Lookout Landing Land...
- It’s just really great to be a Mariners fan right now.
- Be honest, this is you.
In Mariners Land...
- He wasn’t the Mariners’ first pick, but Walter “Vanilla Missile” Ford might just have the most personality of the bunch.
- JRod curated a selection of his favorite photos from All-Star Game festivities.
- Before the ASG break, though, there was a fun little surprise for Ty France a few moments before last Sunday’s game.
- Not everyone can make the All-Star squad, but everyone can take advantage of almost a week off, including Paul and Molly Sewald who took their daughter to Whistler, Canada.
- Matt Festa hit the links.
- Penn Murfee cruised around Lake Coeur d’Alene (which I absolutely did not have to Google to remember how to spell...)
- Jesse Winker spent a little time with the Wee Little Winker.
- Marco was teaching his daughter how to swing a golf club (with questionable success, I’m sure)
- Minor Leaguers got some time off, too. Harry Ford did a very cool thing and went hiking at Yosemite National Park.
- Noelvi was in...Boston?
- And to bring it full circle, Sam Carlson spent his ASG break...at the ASG.
In Baseball Land...
- Everyone’s favorite Dodger, JoJo Siwa, took a swing at her own Sam Haggerty impression and hit an inside-the-parker in the Celebrity All-Star Softball Game.
- The second-best first basemen in the American League, Vlad Jr., got to meet a fan this week.
- Ex-Mariner and my exact-same-birthday twin, Edwin Diaz, got to bring his son to the festivities this year, fun!
- Take a peek at first overall pick Jackson Holliday’s big moment.
In Shay Land...
- Exciting week for these 7 marmots that were featured on the National Park Service’s Instagram feed.
