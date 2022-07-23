 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Little Miss Meme, All-Star Breakin’, and JoJo Siwa

Surely this won’t be the first time the Vanilla Missile is featured here.

By Shay Weintraub
MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In Lookout Landing Land...

  • It’s just really great to be a Mariners fan right now.
  • Be honest, this is you.

In Mariners Land...

  • He wasn’t the Mariners’ first pick, but Walter “Vanilla Missile” Ford might just have the most personality of the bunch.
  • JRod curated a selection of his favorite photos from All-Star Game festivities.
  • Before the ASG break, though, there was a fun little surprise for Ty France a few moments before last Sunday’s game.
  • Not everyone can make the All-Star squad, but everyone can take advantage of almost a week off, including Paul and Molly Sewald who took their daughter to Whistler, Canada.
  • Matt Festa hit the links.
  • Penn Murfee cruised around Lake Coeur d’Alene (which I absolutely did not have to Google to remember how to spell...)
  • Jesse Winker spent a little time with the Wee Little Winker.
  • Marco was teaching his daughter how to swing a golf club (with questionable success, I’m sure)
  • Minor Leaguers got some time off, too. Harry Ford did a very cool thing and went hiking at Yosemite National Park.
  • Noelvi was in...Boston?
  • And to bring it full circle, Sam Carlson spent his ASG break...at the ASG.

In Baseball Land...

  • Everyone’s favorite Dodger, JoJo Siwa, took a swing at her own Sam Haggerty impression and hit an inside-the-parker in the Celebrity All-Star Softball Game.
  • The second-best first basemen in the American League, Vlad Jr., got to meet a fan this week.
  • Ex-Mariner and my exact-same-birthday twin, Edwin Diaz, got to bring his son to the festivities this year, fun!
  • Take a peek at first overall pick Jackson Holliday’s big moment.

In Shay Land...

  • Exciting week for these 7 marmots that were featured on the National Park Service’s Instagram feed.

