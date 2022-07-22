 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

7/22/22: Game Thread, Part II/Julio Freakout Thread

By Sweezo
/ new
All-Star Red Carpet Show
If you’ve seen this man please alert the local authorities.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Come here to discuss the game and openly wonder what the shit happened with Julio!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...