7/22/22: Open Game Thread

At long last, the All-Star Break is over, and Mariners baseball is on the horizon once again. With a chance to tie a franchise-record winning streak, José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, and the Astros are certainly a worthy foe, but Seattle’s first round of reinforcements is here.

Kyle Lewis returns pic.twitter.com/BX61jbNybc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 22, 2022

You can read Kate’s more detailed blurb here, and wouldn’t you know it, he’s right back in the lineup tonight - in the field!

News and notes from pre-game:

Although the return of Lewis is beyond welcome, Scott Servais made it clear that he won’t be playing every day. With two day games coming up, it’s likely he’ll have the day off Saturday, and for now, the M’s are taking it a day at a time.

Despite Justin Upton’s subpar production at the plate, Servais mentioned that he and Carlos Santana have had a very positive impact on the team, and personally called Upton to inform him of his demotion. Happy trails, J-Up.

George Kirby’s locker is set up in the clubhouse - although I’m not sure it was ever taken down due to the nature of his optioning - and he is in the building. Servais said he is all set to start on Tuesday against the Rangers, pending a corresponding roster move that likely won’t happen until the day of his start.

Servais noted the extra workload Cal Raleigh had been taking on winding down the first half, and said the plan going forward is for him to start “around two out of every three” games. Although Raleigh and Seattle were helped by a spate of off days in the first two weeks of July, the days of him playing five or six straight games appear to be over. Servais added that they’ll take the matchups of both who is going for the opposing team and who’s pitching for Seattle into account - so keep an eye out for Luis Torrens to get a start on Sunday against lefty Framber Valdez.

In some not-so-rosy news, there is no timetable for Mitch Haniger’s return, despite him starting a rehab assignment in Everett. Servais acknowledged that it had been quite some time since Mitch has gotten any game action, and they’ll be monitoring his progress over the next couple of weeks. In short, any hopes of him being back before the trade deadline appear to be dashed.

Eugenio Suárez’s signature Cruella de Vil look is no more - he was sporting all black hair in the clubhouse this afternoon. Not game or roster related, but hey, the people should know.

Game Time: 7:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat