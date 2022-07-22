 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/22/22: Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, and Kyler Murray

Happy Kyle Lewis Day (hopefully!)

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone and welcome back to the happenings of Mariners baseball! The team begins a series against Houston today (who, unfortunately, swept both games of a double-header against the Yankees yesterday. Womp womp). Let’s dive into what’s going on around baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • Jerry Dipoto was on the radio again yesterday, which means we got a lot of news from that. For starters, it seems Kyle Lewis is expected to return today!
  • Jerry also provided a timetable for Mitch Haniger, who probably won’t be back before the trade deadline passes.
  • Dipoto has seemingly changed his tune on starting pitching, since he was previously suggesting they were looking for more of a swingman type of player. Obviously a frontline-level starter would be very exciting (and cheaper than Juan Soto!)
  • I know many of you are going to wonder, so yes Dipoto did get a question about Soto. But his answer was pretty much a nothingburger.
  • The Mariners are still active on the UDFA front.

Around the league...

  • Here’s another All-Star round table from this past weekend. Nobody here said Matt Brash’s slider, which is insulting.
  • The trade deadline is beginning to take shape, and things could get real interesting if the Marlins decide to sell given their bevy of starting pitching.
  • Ben Carsley at Baseball Prospectus wonders what an MLB skills competition would look like during the All-Star festivities. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • I bet Kyler Murray is glad he didn’t sign that contract with the Oakland A’s!

