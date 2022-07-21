 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/21/22: Ty France, Mitch Haniger, and Mookie Betts

The Juan Soto talk is relentless.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everybody! Baseball begins once more today (just not for Seattle). Just think of today as a standard off-day. We can make it one day more! Here are some links to hold you over.

In Mariners news...

  • Return of the Mitch! I think it could be around a month until we see him in Seattle again (if this rehab goes smoothly) but it’s great that he’s getting a step closer!
  • In case you missed it, Julio was mic’d up for the All-Star Game.
  • Unfortunately, it looks like the Mariners are going to line up against Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and José Urquidy in some order.
  • David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to Ty France about his first All-Star Game appearance.
  • Noelvi Marte has quietly been heating up over the last month. His overall numbers for the year now look very similar to last season’s.
  • Watch the story of the Mariners season unfold.
  • Prelander Berroa has been impressive since coming over from the Giants in the Donavan Walton trade.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • If you know...

