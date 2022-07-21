Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/21/22: Ty France, Mitch Haniger, and Mookie Betts

Good morning everybody! Baseball begins once more today (just not for Seattle). Just think of today as a standard off-day. We can make it one day more! Here are some links to hold you over.
In Mariners news...
- Return of the Mitch! I think it could be around a month until we see him in Seattle again (if this rehab goes smoothly) but it’s great that he’s getting a step closer!
Mitch Haniger to join AquaSox for three games for an MLB Rehab assignment July 22-24. For more information visit https://t.co/f4VGggpBB2 pic.twitter.com/kvENQuEkWT— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) July 21, 2022
- In case you missed it, Julio was mic’d up for the All-Star Game.
Taking it all in. @JRODshow44 was mic'd up for the eighth and got to make a play. #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/VLcuLPihXB— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 20, 2022
- Unfortunately, it looks like the Mariners are going to line up against Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and José Urquidy in some order.
The Astros will start Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 20, 2022
- David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to Ty France about his first All-Star Game appearance.
- Noelvi Marte has quietly been heating up over the last month. His overall numbers for the year now look very similar to last season’s.
Noelvi Marte, last 30 days.— Eric Cross (@EricCross04) July 20, 2022
110 PA, .323/.418/.613, 8 HR, 6 SB, 11.8% BB, 12.7% K, .290 ISO
Underwhelmed in the first 2 months of the season, but as with Veen, the Pacific NW weather in April/May doesn't help. (Not an excuse, but factors in)
He's a solid dynasty buy right now.
- Watch the story of the Mariners season unfold.
With the All-Star festivities coming to a close and the 2nd Half of the MLB season starting tomorrow, here is a progressive timeline of Win % on each day within the 1st Half of the season.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) July 20, 2022
Where does your favorite team rank at the end of the 1st Half?
Source: @baseball_ref pic.twitter.com/c0DPqTjfaD
- Prelander Berroa has been impressive since coming over from the Giants in the Donavan Walton trade.
Prelander Berroa gets the nod as @MiLB’s Pitcher of the Week after a pair of dominant outings #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/vDLWDLNfit— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) July 20, 2022
- Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner wrote about the possibility of the Mariners trading for Juan Soto.
Around the league...
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dug into the worst swings of the first half of the season.
- Mookie Betts has taken on the role of ambassador for Black players and fans in the game.
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic put together 10 potential trade offers for Soto. ($)
- MLB.com’s staff also put together several trade proposals involving Soto. All of these articles seem to wildly diverge on what Soto’s trade value will be that it makes it difficult for me to take these with more than a grain of salt.
- Rumor has it the Nationals are hoping to offload Patrick Corbin’s contract in a trade involving Soto, likely making things challenging for a team that already has a sizable payroll.
- Dallas Keuchel is likely on his way out of the league.
Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. He had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks but struggled in four starts. He'll clear waivers and be a free agent again.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 21, 2022
