Lookout Landing Podcast 196: Mariner Grades At The All Star Break

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The team is off for the All Star week after tearing through the league en route to a 14 game win streak. John Trupin, Evan James and Isabelle Minasian convene to discuss Julio’s legendary performance at the 2022 home run derby. We collectively marvel at how the 2022 MLB All Star Game and home run derby have felt like both an American awakening to Julio, but also his birth as an international star. We hand out first half grades for the team across various topics like MVP (duh), most surprising vs disappointing, and flowers for the pitching staff. We collectively marvel at Ty France and JP, who have already assumed the roles of quietly excellent veterans amongst a very young squad. We look ahead at the future and make some bold predictions about where the Mariners might find themselves in October. Lastly there is much discussion of another young star, yet to take off and what his future might hold in Seattle, or elsewhere?